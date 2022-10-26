We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Oct. 27
November Youth History Camp registration is due. For more info, contact the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
10 a.m.: The Court of Appeals of Indiana's civics education outreach program, Appeals on Wheels, is coming to South Ripley High School. A panel of judges will hear live, in-person arguments in Lawson v. State. The event is open to the public and the audience will have a chance to ask the judges questions about the judiciary following the argument; however, they are unable to speak about the specific case.
3 to 7 p.m.: Kids’ Closet of Decatur County fall rummage sale at First Christian Church Family Life Center, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Continues from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28.
5 to 7 p.m.: Aspen Place Health Campus, 2320 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg, is hosting a community trunk-or-treat. Set up a trunk or visit for trick-or-treat goodies. Call Morgan or Maddy at 812-527-2222 to RSVP your trunk.
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Save! Save! Save! How to Save Money by Couponing” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
6:10 p.m.: Carthage Town Council work session at Town Hall, 6 W. First Street, Carthage.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 28
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kids’ Closet of Decatur County fall rummage sale at First Christian Church Family Life Center, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg.
3 p.m.: Decatur County Election Board meeting in the small meeting room on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 29
2 to 5 p.m.: Halloween Open House at the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
1 to 4 p.m.: Briarwood Estates, 810 W. Briarwood Way, Greensburg, is hosting a trunk-or-treat event that’s open to the public. Includes treats for all visitors prizes for best costume and more! Area businesses and churches are welcome to participate.
Oct. 30
5 to 7 p.m.: LifeLine Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg, is hosting a trunk-or-treat.
Oct. 31
5 to 7 p.m.: Skybird Manor, 302 E. 10th Street, Greensburg, trick-or-treating. Residents will be sitting outside the apartment building handing out candy to all trick-or-treaters.
5 to 7 p.m.: Rushville Consolidated High School will host a Trunk or Treat event in the main entrance parking lot.
6 p.m.: Batesville’s annual Halloween parade steps off from in front of Batesville Middle School and ends at the Batesville Fire & EMS Department. Community-wide trick-or-treating follows.
Nov. 1
4 to 6:30 p.m.: Batesville United Methodist Church annual turkey dinner (drive-thru only) at 106 S. Park Avenue. $15 per meal while supplies last. Info: 812-934-3137.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association meeting at the Rushville Elks Lodge.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 5
7 to 11 a.m.: Manilla Lions Club pancake, sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast at their community building, 2877 S. 950 W., Manilla. Adults $7; children under 12 $4. Carry-outs available.
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
3 to 8 p.m.: Brian’s Cause fundraiser to support financial assistance for Rush County cancer patients at the Knights of Columbus. Includes a 5K run/walk, recognition of cancer survivors and a fried chicken dinner. Open to the public.
4:30 to 7 p.m.: Milroy United Methodist Church, 114 N. Pleasant Street, Milroy, annual turkey supper. $10 per meal. Dine-in and drive-thru. Orders of 10 or more please call ahead for pick-up: 765-561-6237).
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 10
11:30 a.m.: The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet for its luncheon and business meeting at First Baptist Church in Greensburg. Betsy Moll will present the program. All retired teachers are invited
7 p.m.: Lois Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. It will be the deputy visit, so officers are asked to wear formal wear. Before the meeting, members are welcome to come for refreshments at 6:15 p.m.
Nov. 11
5 to 8 p.m.: Rushville Elks Lodge 1307 invites military veterans and a guest to a free Italian-style buffet dinner in appreciation of their service to country. Also available to the public for a free-will offering.
Nov. 12
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Holiday Shopping Expo at St. Mary School, 1331 E. Hunter Robbins Way, Greensburg. More info: 812-663-2804 or holidayexpo@stmarygreensburg.com.
4 to 6 p.m.: St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is holding a buffet-style smorgasbord. Dine-in or carry-out for $15. Everyone is welcome!
4 to 7 p.m.: Whistleberry Festival at the New Point Community Center sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Point. Benefit for Riley Children’s Hospital features bean and potato soup, hotdogs and more. All you can eat for a free-will offering. Door prizes and “beango.” Open to the public.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Nov. 17
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Crocktober” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 18
7 p.m.: Rushville Elks benefit auction to help fund their annual Clothe-A-Child program. All-you-care-to-eat buffet available for $25. Evening includes a jazz ensemble. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Union County Extension Homemakers Holiday Bazaar at Union County High School featuring more than 100 vendors, door prizes, food, and much more. Free admission. Bring a canned good for donation to the Union County food pantry.
Nov. 20
6 p.m.: The Triumphant Quartet is holding a concert at First Baptist Church in Greensburg (doors open at 5). A free-will offering will be taken during concert. Community is invited.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 24
The Gobble Wobble 5K fundraiser is taking place at St. Joseph American Legion Post 464, 28866 Post 464 Road, St. Leon. Proceeds help support the Dearborn, Sunman and East Central High School food pantries. Info: http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com.
7:15 a.m.: Join the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Thanksgiving morning for their annual Turkey Trot 5k Walk/Run or 10k Run. Trot to a new route this year! Start and finish at Liberty Park and utilize Batesville’s new walking trail. Same-day registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Race begins at 8 a.m. Register by November 7 to get a free T-shirt. Fee: $25. Kids 9 and under run free. Register at www.siymca.org or visit the Y Welcome Center at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville. Info: 812-934-6006.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 3
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
