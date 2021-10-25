Today
1 to 6 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 27
7 p.m. – Noble Niters Home Ec Club meeting at New Salem Church with hostess Wanda Meizelis, who will also provide Inspiration. Roll call: Favorite Halloween memory or prank. Lesson: Healthy Eating provided by Diana Stone.
Oct. 28
6:30 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella anniversary/salad bar dinner at the Greensburg Knights of Columbus facility on W. Main Street. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. with the monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Meat for the dinner provided; members are asked to bring a salad or dessert.
Oct. 29
5 to 7 p.m. – Trunk or Treat at Briarwood Estates, 810 W. Briarwood Way, Greensburg. Open to the public as well as Briarwood residents.
Oct. 30
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older during the Westport Health & Business Expo at Venue on 3. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
4 to 6 p.m. – First Christian and First Baptist Church are co-hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat in the Greensburg Elementary parking lot. Participants will enter off of Big Blue Avenue, remain in their vehicle, and handed a pre-bagged bag of candy for each child in the vehicle. There will also be a movie “23 Blast” to be shown at dusk in the parking lot. People will be asked to remain in their vehicles and will be able to tune to a specific radio digits to hear the movie’s sound.
5 to 8 p.m. – Trunk or Treat at Mount Moriah Baptist Church. In addition to candy, gloves and hats for children will also be given away.
Oct. 31
5 to 7 p.m. – Trunk or Treat event at Rushville Consolidated High School.
5 to 7 p.m. – Trunk or Treat in the Lifeline Wesleyan Church parking lot, 2002 Moscow Road. There will also be a hot chocolate station.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
3 to 5 p.m. – Gleaner’s Mobile Food Pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Bring boxes, bags, etc. This is for anyone in need.
Nov. 4
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at the Greensburg Bureau of Motor Vehicles (“license branch) office, 1025 E. Freeland Road.
Nov. 5
6 p.m. – Doors open at the Greensburg K of C Hall on W. Main Street for the annual Decatur County United Fund dinner and auction. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Grease character or ‘50s attire. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. with the auction starting at 7:45 p.m. $60 per person with limited seating. Go to www.dcuf.com to see list of auction items. A URL for pre-event bidding will be announced soon. Online bidding starts Nov. 1. Questions: 812-663-3342.
Nov. 6
10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan is holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway on the campus at LifeLIne Wesleyan, 2002 Moscow Road.
Nov. 13
10 a.m. – Rush County Genealogical Society meeting featuring Denise Anderson-Decina on “Understanding Your DNA Matches.” More info: 317-797-3338.
4 to 6:30 p.m. – Batesville United Methodist Church’s 57th annual Turkey Dinner, 106 South Park Avenue, Batesville. Cost: $12 for turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, and pumpkin pie. DRIVE-THRU ONLY. Everyone is invited to enjoy this annual holiday meal.
5 to 7 p.m. – St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is serving a drive-thru complete turkey dinner for $12 per meal. Proceeds benefit the Parish Capital Projects Fund.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.