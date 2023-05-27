BATESVILLE — Experienced music teacher and professional trumpet player Cameron Everage has been tapped to lead the Batesville High School band beginning in June, announced principal Andy Allen. Everage will join the Batesville Community School Corporation in time for summer band activities to move forward as planned.
Everage, currently the director of bands and choirs at the Switzerland County School Corporation in Vevay, was approved for the Batesville position at the May 22 meeting of the Batesville Community School Corporation School Board.
He will direct the band while also teaching a music elective at BHS and a general music course at Batesville Middle School.
Teacher Casey Reazin will continue in his roles as BMS band director and music teacher while assisting Everage at BHS, as needed, during band camp and marching band season.
“The band program at Batesville is positioned to continue its growth and recent successes,” Allen said. “With our new band director’s background as a music and band teacher and his experience working closely with both parents and a music booster program, we are confident he has the strengths necessary to take over and advance the program. He will kick things off by conducting the summer band camp.”
During Everage’s five-year stint at Switzerland County, he developed the music curriculum and instructed band students from grades five through 12 and choir students from grade eight up. In addition, he created the first competitive marching band in school history and grew the choir and band programs to record numbers.
Everage double-majored in music education and trumpet performance at Northern Kentucky University, graduating in 2018. While in college, he held numerous band instructor roles,
Additionally, he is an accomplished professional trumpeter, performing at many venues throughout the Greater Cincinnati/Tri-State area.
He was named the 2022 State Educator of the Year by the Indiana American Legion.
"I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with the students, staff, and community of Batesville as their next high school band director and music teacher,” Everage said. “Batesville is a wonderful community with a love and passion for the arts that I cannot wait to be a part of.”
Everage and his wife Brittany have one daughter, Madelyn. In his spare time, he enjoys playing golf as well as camping, traveling and being outdoors.
He plays trumpet professionally in a brass quintet and in the “Jump ‘n’ Jive Big Band” in Cincinnati.
“I am looking forward to all of the opportunities our music students can experience,” Everage said. “Marching band season, concert programs, solo and ensemble contests, and educational trips — I’m ready to bring my love for music to Batesville and am excited to get started.”
