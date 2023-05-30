BATESVILLE – Batesville High School’s newly hired band director was introduced at this week’s Batesville Community School Corporation School Board meeting.
Cameron Everage will begin leading the band in June during summer band activities, according to BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham.
“Cameron is from Middletown, Ohio,” Ketcham said. “He’s a Northern Kentucky University graduate. His wife is also a teacher and they’ve got a brand new baby.”
Currently the director of bands and choirs at the Switzerland County School Corporation in Vevay, Everage is set to relocate with his family leading up to his June start.
He will teach a music elective and teach the band at the high school as well as a general music course at Batesville Middle School, according to a press release from BCSC.
Teacher Casey Reazin will continue in his roles as BMS band director and music teacher and assist Everage as needed during band camp and marching band season, the release continued.
“The opportunity to come to Batesville and be in this wonderful community and this wonderful school,” Everage said. “I’m just over-the-moon excited to be accepting this position and taking the reins.”
