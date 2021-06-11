GREENSBURG – We have a lot to celebrate at the Decatur County Family YMCA during the first half of 2021.
After missing out on our Preschool Graduation ceremony in 2020, we were able to hold the celebration this year on May 20. We honored 32 graduates this year in the YMCA Wood Gym, limiting the number of people to just two per graduate.
This year, we added a live stream of the event on our Facebook page for anyone who was not able to attend the event in person.
The graduates earned smiles, applause and tears of pride from the audience as they watched a slide show of them, listened to them perform songs, and watch them proudly walk across the stage to receive their diploma.
Donna Dykes, Child Care Director for the YMCA, thanked family and friends for their support, volunteers and donations that helped make the 2020-2021 school year the best for the kids. She also
acknowledged and thanked her preschool staff members: Julie Workman, Andrea Lee, Lainie Richardson, Cortney Bedel, Danielle Holcomb, Taylor Schroder, Makenzie Carter and Ella Tungate.
“It takes all of us working together as a team to have such a successful program. These teachers are the reason our program continues to grow,” Dykes said.
In addition to holding Preschool Graduation in 2021, our Preschool Program was also the recipient of two very special additions to our preschool playground. The first one was a “kid-sided” picnic table built by the seniors of GCHS Construction Trades program. This class was given a mission to apply their skills and expertise developed over their classroom career to help someone in the community.
“Using an alternative instructional method called project-based learning, the students took the lead on every part of the project from inception through turnover. They called around the community to offer their assistance. They reached out to several organizations for funding and actually received funding from the United Fund on this project. They created a schedule, worked out logistics, ordered the lumber, and ultimately organized the entire project.
“They were the architects and the building contractors. I coached them through some tough challenges but I took a big step back on this project because I really wanted them to work through adversity and struggle productively. I wanted them to succeed by learning from failure,” said Aaron Mentz, GCHS Construction Trades teacher. “We all agreed the YMCA would be our intended community project. This new project consisted of building and repairing a bench and multiple picnic tables. As we built a new picnic table we also were building our knowledge of construction and team work. This project has given us appreciation and satisfaction for our community and all that we get from it, so it was even more satisfying knowing that we could finally use our knowledge and skills for a good purpose,” said GCHS senior Waylen Case, who was a Team Leader for this project and played a critical role in keeping the class moving in the right direction.
The second addition was two new sensory tables for the Preschool Program. One will hold water sensory items and the other will hold sand.
“These two new tables were built and donated to the Preschool Playground by someone in our community who is no stranger to our YMCA and who has given us projects in the past. We are so grateful for his expert craftsmanship and community spirit,” said Dykes.
