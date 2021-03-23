RUSHVILLE – April is going to be an exciting time at the Rushville Public Library. Programs and opportunities abound for visitors in April.
From April 5-10 in celebration of Library Week, RPL is offering it’s annual $10 off coupon for a 12-month non-resident library card. The opportunity also includes the option of 6 months at $5 off and 3 months at $2.50 off.
For toddlers through grade 5, the library offers two virtual storytimes on the website rushvillelibrary.com throughout the month. The storytimes are also recorded, so you won’t miss a session with Miss Pam or Miss Alice. The April Make and Take craft for the month is popsicle stick umbrellas. The craft is free throughout the month of April.
For area teens (grades 6-12), each week this group is entitled to a free snack pack at the circulation desk. There might even be some D&D happening in the library meeting room that day and time. Stop by the circulation desk and talk to Ashley for more information.
Throughout April and May, teens and adults have the opportunity to check out and contribute to the art journal project. Check out a sketchbook for 2 or 3 weeks and fill in some pages with images of spring (however many pages and styles/mediums you want). At the end of the loan period, return it. The only rule is that the sketches must be of spring. Budding artists are encouraged to check out the journals and contribute. See what kinds of artists contributed to the journal and add something yourself.
April’s adult craft activity has proved to be incredibly popular. So popular, in fact, that we had to add an additional class. Coffee and Canvas II will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. Library staff will provide the coffee (or tea), art supplies and step-by-step instructions. Artists of all skill levels and experience are invited to sign up to create and take home a “springy” art project of their own. Signups are capped at nine participants.
The new book for April’s Evergreen virtual book club is now available. Unlimited virtual copies of The Queen’s Gambit (as seen on Netflix) are now available through your Evergreen Indiana library card. If you’d like to sign up, call or stop by RPL to register. Plenty of digital copies of the book are available to read. See if the book is similar to the Netflix show.
Don’t forget that your Evergreen card also offers you access to Overdrive. If you are someone always on the go and can’t find the time to stop by the library, this is the app for you. Download the Overdrive app and use your Evergreen Indiana card to log in. With access to more than 70,000 ebooks, digital magazines and audio books, Overdrive can run on any smartphone and most tablets, including Kindles. Even if you don’t have a device, you can access and run it through the RPL website (click on the ebooks icon).
If you need any help operating or setting up your account, stop by the circulation desk or give RPL a call at 932-3496.
