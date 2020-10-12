GREENSBURG – Shelley Barton joins Exodus as a Broker. Originally from Waldron, she has lived in Greensburg for 35 years. Shelley has a long history in both the accounting and human resources fields, but recently began her dream job in real estate. Shelley is married to John, and together they have three adult children.
Exodus Realty also welcomes Cindy Rose. Cindy has called Decatur County her home for more than 50 years. She is soon retiring from administrative work with Cummins and is excited to pursue her love for real estate. Cindy is married to Mark. They have two children and seven grandchildren.
Kathy Vanderbur has also joined the Exodus team. Kathy has spent most of her life in the Greensburg area, including graduating from Greensburg High School. Kathy is excited to begin working with Exodus following her retirement from the Farm Service Agency. Kathy and her husband, Rick, have two grown children.
“We are excited to have these three professionals join our team,” said Exodus Owner/Broker Andrea Dennett. “Their knowledge, experience and community-mindedness will go a long way toward serving clients looking to relocate throughout Southeastern Indiana.”
Barton, Rose and Vanderbur join Dennett’s team of real estate experts that includes Karen ‘Dea’ Rust, Leon Crowe, Becky Crowe, Valerie Fields and Tammy Byrd.
Exodus Realty serves the counties of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, Dearborn and Jefferson. The Exodus Realty team has more than a century of combined experience. To learn more about the Exodus team, or its sister company, Appraisal Partners, contact 812-663-7355; visit exodusrealtygreensburg.com; or stop by the office at 347 E. Washington Street, Greensburg.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.