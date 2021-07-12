GREENSBURG – Exodus Realty Greensburg recently presented a token of thanks to local police and sheriff representatives in appreciation for all that area law enforcement does to keep our community safe.
The Exodus team handed out gift cards for a complimentary meal at Carriage on the Square Smokehouse on Greensburg’s downtown square. In all, 100 gift cards were presented to the Greensburg Police Department, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch, the Detention Center and Courthouse Security.
“We appreciate all that local law enforcement does for our community,“ said Andrea Dennett, broker/owner of Exodus Realty. “This is one small way to thank them for their efforts. From our county sheriff to our city police and everyone in between, we thank them for their service.”
“We appreciate the support,“ said Mike McNealy, Greensburg’s newly appointed Chief of Police. “We know the majority of people here support our police department. That makes it easier to do our job. We thank Exodus Realty very much.”
Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant echoed McNealy’s sentiments: “The support we get from the community here is amazing. You all don’t know what this means to us. It’s very much appreciated.”
“We also thank Carriage on the Square Smokehouse for working with us to provide these gift cards,” said Dennett. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Exodus Realty Greensburg can be reached at 812-663-7355. The office is located at 347 E. Washington Street, Greensburg, or on the web at exodusrealtygreensburg.com.
