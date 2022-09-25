GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Fire Department has a firefighting team that has training in an unusual craft: The safe and legal operation of drones.
Drones are remote powered aircraft with attached cameras and are being used in a growing number of industries around the world including crime scene mapping, search and rescue, deliveries, natural disaster response, and even insurance claims adjusting.
A strange looking amalgamation of batteries and fan-blades, the GFD’s DJI Matrice 300 drone is the department’s eye in the sky.
The operation of a drone might look fun, but for GFD Drone Team leader Cory Fisher, it’s serious business.
“It is fun, but it’s a really good tool for us and a resource for the city and county as well,” Fisher said.
With its thermal image scanning, tracking a missing person is made easier by allowing the camera operator to see through the canopy of trees and leaves, especially during the cooler months of the year. It’s also especially useful in corn fields and outdoor spaces where many visual barriers like buildings and trees exist.
When the drone was purchased in 2020 it carried a nearly $35,000 price tag, but it’s been helpful in times of fire emergency and it’s been invaluable as well to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and the Greensburg Police Department in finding missed convicts and Alzheimer’s patients who have wandered off.
“As other agencies begin to see the benefit, we’ve gotten more calls for its use, which is good,” Fisher said.
Four firefighters are trained and licensed to operate the drone, either flying it or overseeing the camera functions. Cory Fisher, Donnathon Buckley, Roger Volk and Kyle Munson have all studied and received their certification to operate the drone.
Ethics are also important to a drone pilot on the GFD since the operators are bound by law to use the camera functions for legal purposes only.
And each pilot must acquire the “Part 107” certification through the FAA. The FAA test has 60-multiple choice questions on issues covering FAA Drone Laws, weather and micrometerology, flying at night, and emergency procedures, to mention a few.
The GFD has two Part 107 certifications.
The teams are always comprised of two separate operators, one to navigate the drone in the air and another to operate the attached camera, and each operator has a hand-held controller much like the ones computer games require.
The GFD drone has a 3 mile transmission range, even though the FAA requires it be operated within the pilot’s line of sight. With a 55 minute maximum flight time in optimum conditions, the battery drains much quicker in high winds and other adverse weather conditions.
“Temperature and wind speed really affect the life of the batteries, “ Fisher said.
The drone’s system has memory cards on the drone and on the controller, so that anything recorded during its flight can be downloaded and printed out, making it useful in prosecutions and as concrete evidence.
“When we use it to help the GPD they get all the memory cards of the date they collect. We don’t want people to think we are spying on them, because we aren’t,” Fisher said.
Because of the rigorous training each member of the drone must go through, it’s obvious the drone is not a toy, but Firefighter Roger Volk has reasons he enjoys working with it.
“This allows us to get out of the firehouse more, and allows us to see clearly the dynamics of the job,” he said. “It’s not easy to use until you get acclimated, but there are times when it makes our jobs so much easier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.