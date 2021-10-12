Ivy Tech Community College will be offering community workshops in Columbus, Franklin, Seymour, and Shelbyville over the next three months for anyone needing help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application.
The FAFSA workshops will provide community members the opportunity to work with financial aid professionals to get their questions and complete their FAFSA for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic year.
The workshops are open to everyone, no matter where they plan to attend college.
The workshops will be held at these locations on the following dates. Attendees can drop in any time between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. for assistance:
• Columbus: 4475 Central Ave.; Oct. 18, Nov. 15, and Dec. 20.
• Franklin: 2205 McClain Drive; Oct. 14, Nov. 11, and Dec. 16.
• Seymour: 323 Dupont Drive; Oct. 27.
• Shelbyville: 2177 Intelliplex Drive; Oct. 5; Nov. 2; Dec. 7.
Attendees are asked to bring their 2019 and 2020 tax returns, which are required for completing the FAFSA application.
