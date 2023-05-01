GREENSBURG - The work involved with hosting the 2023 Decatur County Fair is well underway and several associated details were recently discussed by the Fair Board.
The Board met Wednesday with Decatur County Commissioners Mark Koors, Jeremy Pasel and Tony Blodgett in attendance. Also on hand were Danny Peters, Bill Metz and Kevin Crites, as well representatives from the Purdue Cooperative Extension office, making up a group of about 20 people total.
First up for discussion was the Fair Book, with Bonita Hellmich from the Extension office fielding questions about sponsorship pages. Koors discussed the 2022 Fair Book, delineating non-supporting donors and adding new supporters for this year.
Hellmich also reminded the Board of the need for printed parking tickets and choosing colors for the 4-H participants versus fair staff and volunteers.
Kevin Krekeler spoke to the assemblage about insurance coverage for vendors, suggesting all vendors pay $65 for special coverage policy for the entire fair week.
"That would take some of the heat off of everyone if a vendor didn't have insurance. The reason is because if something goes wrong, we want to make sure the vendor is responsible first, not the county," said Krekeler.
Krekeler explained that companies vending at the fair as part of a larger company that provided insurance would not need to pay the $65 charge.
"I think it's a good deal. That way they'd only have to pay $65 instead of going out and getting a separate policy," Peters said. "I'm not going to mention any names, but there were three or four who set up a 12' by 12' booth who didn't have insurance policies."
4-H representative Steve Gauck give a summary of the 4-H Livestock barns, listing several needs like adding curtains to protect the animals, the failing sound system for the Horse & Pony Show, addition of "Show in Progress" stanchions for use to control traffic during events, and the condition of the existing animal pens, to name a few.
Gauck finished his report with news of the upcoming 4-H 10-Year Dinner and the auction lunch, which he said will be held this year in the Community Building.
This year, there will be 32 10-Year members honored at the fair.
Purdue Extension Educator Nora Bruns asked the Commissioners for permission and the equipment to conduct the "Stock a Trailer" food pantry event during the fair and the commissioners agreed to support it.
The current Fair Committee consists of Kevin Crites, Fair Rides; Danny Peters and Bill Metz, Vendors; Mark Koors, Free Stage and Sponsors; Chris Ramey, Fair Parade; Barb Waechter, Pageants; and Christopher Fogle, 4-H Extension.
Detailed information about "Stock the Trailer" will be available at a later date.
