NOBODY HERE BUT US CHICKENS | Bill Rethlake | Daily News | Competitors in the Commercial Large Fowl/General Purpose Class Competitors at the recent Decatur County 4-H Fair(L to R) Austin Williamson, Aidan Kress, Avery Kress, Olivia Vanderbur, and Irene Moore. Champion of the Commercial Dual/General Purpose class was Colton Bright, with a Rhode Island Red Hen and Reserve Champion Commercial Dual/General Purpose winner was Noah Nobbe with a New Hampshire.