Bill Rethlake | Daily News | Pictured are competitors in the Commercial Large Fowl/General Purpose Class at the recent Decatur County 4-H Fair. They are (left to right) Austin Williamson, Aidan Kress, Avery Kress, Olivia Vanderbur, and Irene Moore. Champion of the Commercial Dual/General Purpose Class was Colton Bright with a Rhode Island Red hen and the Reserve Champion Commercial Dual/General Purpose winner was Noah Nobbe with a New Hampshire.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.