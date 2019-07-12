GREENSBURG – The 2019 Decatur County 4-H Fair continues at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
The annual event runs through Wednesday and offers fun, friends and food for the young and old alike.
One of the more popular events associated with the annual county fair is the parade. The theme is “Hometown Heros in the Heartland.”
The parade starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, and will leave from near the Decatur County Sheriff's Department on S. Ireland Street and proceed down Park Road to the grandstand area of the fairgrounds.
Participants are to begin lining up after 3 p.m., with judging taking place at 4:30 p.m.
