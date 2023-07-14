GREENSBURG – The 2023 Decatur County 4-H Fair Parade, with the theme “Fun Around the Farm,” is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 16, with line-up beginning at 3:30 p.m. near the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department on S. Ireland Street.
This year’s event has 107 official entries including trucks, tractors, semi-tractors, tow trucks, floats, horses, and the usual brigade of first-responders adding to the excitement with lights and sirens.
CERT officials will be present in yellow vests to direct traffic and help with line-up.
Participants not previously registered for the parade may come to McKee Street for line-up at the end of the parade.
East/west streets will be used for line-up, so check for your location carefully and know your number in line.
Parade entries listed for line-up on McKee Street, S. Ireland Street or around the Decatur County Health Department are asked to reach their line-up destination through McKee Street. All others may proceed directly to their line-up location.
This year, entries will be judged by three categories with each winner receiving $25. Judges will be within the crowd throughout the parade route, and once the parade is finished Parade Coordinator Chris Ramey will tally the votes and announce the winner on the fairgrounds’ midway speakers.
The three judging categories are “Entry with the most enthusiasm,” “Entry best decorated and supporting the parade theme,” and “4-H best decorated and supporting the fair theme.”
Organizers are asking the public to keep Ireland Street open for participant drop-off.
Participants may throw candy or pass out items along the parade route.
The route the parade will follow is different this year. It will begin on Ireland Street and turn right onto Park Road proceeding down Park Road as usual, but once it reaches the fairgrounds it will turn left at the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter and then right at the horse stalls. After proceeding up the hill, it will turn right and wind around in front of the Headquarters Building. After passing the Commercial Building, entries will proceed out of the fairgrounds, turning left towards the Purdue Extension Office, where it will disband.
Because of height restrictions, Sweets Rotators and semi-tractor entries will not follow the parade into the fairgrounds. Those entries will leave the parade before it turns left at the animal shelter.
Officials will be available along the parade route to ensure that the route is followed.
For safety reasons, parade spectators are asked not to set up near the horse stalls. Those areas will be reserved for 4-H Horse members and their families during the parade.
Parade entries are asked to be considerate by turning off their sirens and lights as they pass the horse stalls. Once they enter the fairgrounds midway, they may turn them back on.
