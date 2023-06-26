GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Fair Committee has announced 2023 Decatur County 4-H Fair Parade plans.
This year’s fair parade theme is “Fun Around the Farm,” and it is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 16.
Line-up begins at 3:30 p.m. near the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department on S. Ireland Street. Parade judging will take place at 4:30 p.m..
The parade starts on Ireland Street and follows Park Road before taking a left into the fairgrounds near the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter. The parade will then wind through the fairground to end at the Purdue Extension parking lot.
At the time of this writing, there were 79 entries preregistered for the parade, and the 2023 Grand Marshals for the annual event are Decatur County Extension Homemakers.
Parade registration is ongoing and concludes July 7.
Once registration is closed, a parade line up and additional information will be published in the Daily News and posted online at www.greensburgdailynews.com.
Contact parade organizer Chris Ramey at 812-593-6537 or email at crameyconsulting@gmail.com. with questions or to register.
