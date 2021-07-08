GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Fair Board is planning what may be the best 4-H parade ever!

With the theme “Decatur County is….MOOving on,” the parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Line-up begins at 3 p.m. near the Decatur County Sheriff's Department on S. Ireland Street. Parade judging will take place at 4:30 p.m.

The parade will leave from Ireland Street at 5 p.m. and proceed down Park Road to the Grandstand area of the Decatur County Fairgrounds.

Organizers are asking the public to keep Ireland Street open for participant drop-off.

For line-up, drive to McKee Street if you are listed on Ireland or at the Sheriff’s Department. Others may go directly to their destination in the line-up.

Participants not previously registered for the parade may come down to McKee Street for line-up assignment.

The Decatur County CERT team will be there in yellow vests to help with line-up and to direct traffic. East-west streets will be used for line-up, so check for your location carefully.

Participants may throw candy or pass out items along the parade route.

Line-up for the 2021 4-H Fair parade is as follows:

On Ireland Street

1. American Legion and V.A. Color Guard

2. Decatur County Sherriff’s Department – Dave Durant

3. Greensburg Police Department

4. Greensburg Fire Department

5. Greensburg Mayor – Josh Marsh

6. 2021 Grand Marshall – Beverly Wilson

7. Fair Board President – Scott Best

8. Fair Board Vice President – Phil Nobbe

9. 4-H King and Queen

10. 4-H Court

11. Miss Decatur County – Grace Reiger

12. Miss Decatur County Court

13. Live Power 4-H Club

In grass by DCSD

14. WRBI

15. Elliott’s Insurance

16. First Baptist Church

17. Great Plains Communications

18. WTRE

19. The Landing

20. North Decatur Cheerleaders

21. Decatur County Republican Party

22. State Representative – Randy Frye

On Forsyth Street

23. German American Bank

24. Decatur County Girl Scouts

25. Clarksburg Christian Church

On Wilson Street

26. Greensburg Power of the Past

27. Casey Clark

28. Joe Dixon & Wyatt Shreve

29. GCHS Pirate Cheerleaders

On Scoby Street

30. 2021 Miss Decatur County Agribusiness Queen – Brooklyn Adams

31. Miss Tree City – Taylor Gramman

32. Little Miss Tree City

33. Little Mister Tree City

34. State Farm – Dana Whitkemper

35. Decatur County Visitors Commission

On Bryant Street

36. Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band

On Thomas Street

37. Gymnastics & More/Hoosier Rebels

38. Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame

39. Pack – A – Punch Power Washing

40. Coronavirus Busters

On McKee Street (Blasdel lot)

41. Tree City Mavericks 4-H Club

42. Tree City Saddle Club Drill Team and Horse Color Guard

Everyone is welcome, so anyone who did not pre-register but would like to participate should to the parade area and organizers will find a location for them.

Any questions may be directed to Morgan Wullenweber at 812-614-5218.

FAIR SCHEDULE

July 10

8 a.m.: Beef check-in, livestock pavilion

9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show, horse arena

Noon: Dairy Show, livestock pavilion

4 p.m.: All-Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets, track/grandstands

5 p.m.: Public speaking/verbal communcations, tbd

July 11

All day: Barnyard Olympics, livestock pavilion

All day: Tom Swain practice, livestock pavilion

All day: Track event rain date, track/grandstands

7 a.m.: Swine check-in, livestock pavilion

9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show, horse arena

9 a.m.: Rabbit Show and judging of Illustrated Talk, Poster, Ambassador and Showmanship, poultry/rabbit barn

2 p.m.: Sheep Show, livestock pavilion

6 p.m.: Parade

July 12

All day: Tom Swain practice, livestock pavilion

9 a.m.: Beef Show, livestock pavilion

9 a.m.: Master Horsemanship, horse arena

9 a.m.: Poultry Show, poultry/rabbit barn

4 p.m.: Lucas Oil PPL Tractor and Truck Pull, track/grandstands

5 p.m.: Swine Showmanship and Born/Bred, livestock pavilion

July 13

8 a.m.: Swine Gilt/Barrow Show, livestock pavilion

4 p.m.: Wolf Brothers ATV and Motorcycle Drag Race, track/grandstand

6 p.m.: Swine Grand Drive, livestock pavilion

