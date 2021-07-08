GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Fair Board is planning what may be the best 4-H parade ever!
With the theme “Decatur County is….MOOving on,” the parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Line-up begins at 3 p.m. near the Decatur County Sheriff's Department on S. Ireland Street. Parade judging will take place at 4:30 p.m.
The parade will leave from Ireland Street at 5 p.m. and proceed down Park Road to the Grandstand area of the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Organizers are asking the public to keep Ireland Street open for participant drop-off.
For line-up, drive to McKee Street if you are listed on Ireland or at the Sheriff’s Department. Others may go directly to their destination in the line-up.
Participants not previously registered for the parade may come down to McKee Street for line-up assignment.
The Decatur County CERT team will be there in yellow vests to help with line-up and to direct traffic. East-west streets will be used for line-up, so check for your location carefully.
Participants may throw candy or pass out items along the parade route.
Line-up for the 2021 4-H Fair parade is as follows:
On Ireland Street
1. American Legion and V.A. Color Guard
2. Decatur County Sherriff’s Department – Dave Durant
3. Greensburg Police Department
4. Greensburg Fire Department
5. Greensburg Mayor – Josh Marsh
6. 2021 Grand Marshall – Beverly Wilson
7. Fair Board President – Scott Best
8. Fair Board Vice President – Phil Nobbe
9. 4-H King and Queen
10. 4-H Court
11. Miss Decatur County – Grace Reiger
12. Miss Decatur County Court
13. Live Power 4-H Club
In grass by DCSD
14. WRBI
15. Elliott’s Insurance
16. First Baptist Church
17. Great Plains Communications
18. WTRE
19. The Landing
20. North Decatur Cheerleaders
21. Decatur County Republican Party
22. State Representative – Randy Frye
On Forsyth Street
23. German American Bank
24. Decatur County Girl Scouts
25. Clarksburg Christian Church
On Wilson Street
26. Greensburg Power of the Past
27. Casey Clark
28. Joe Dixon & Wyatt Shreve
29. GCHS Pirate Cheerleaders
On Scoby Street
30. 2021 Miss Decatur County Agribusiness Queen – Brooklyn Adams
31. Miss Tree City – Taylor Gramman
32. Little Miss Tree City
33. Little Mister Tree City
34. State Farm – Dana Whitkemper
35. Decatur County Visitors Commission
On Bryant Street
36. Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band
On Thomas Street
37. Gymnastics & More/Hoosier Rebels
38. Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame
39. Pack – A – Punch Power Washing
40. Coronavirus Busters
On McKee Street (Blasdel lot)
41. Tree City Mavericks 4-H Club
42. Tree City Saddle Club Drill Team and Horse Color Guard
Everyone is welcome, so anyone who did not pre-register but would like to participate should to the parade area and organizers will find a location for them.
Any questions may be directed to Morgan Wullenweber at 812-614-5218.
FAIR SCHEDULE
July 10
8 a.m.: Beef check-in, livestock pavilion
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show, horse arena
Noon: Dairy Show, livestock pavilion
4 p.m.: All-Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets, track/grandstands
5 p.m.: Public speaking/verbal communcations, tbd
July 11
All day: Barnyard Olympics, livestock pavilion
All day: Tom Swain practice, livestock pavilion
All day: Track event rain date, track/grandstands
7 a.m.: Swine check-in, livestock pavilion
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show, horse arena
9 a.m.: Rabbit Show and judging of Illustrated Talk, Poster, Ambassador and Showmanship, poultry/rabbit barn
2 p.m.: Sheep Show, livestock pavilion
6 p.m.: Parade
July 12
All day: Tom Swain practice, livestock pavilion
9 a.m.: Beef Show, livestock pavilion
9 a.m.: Master Horsemanship, horse arena
9 a.m.: Poultry Show, poultry/rabbit barn
4 p.m.: Lucas Oil PPL Tractor and Truck Pull, track/grandstands
5 p.m.: Swine Showmanship and Born/Bred, livestock pavilion
July 13
8 a.m.: Swine Gilt/Barrow Show, livestock pavilion
4 p.m.: Wolf Brothers ATV and Motorcycle Drag Race, track/grandstand
6 p.m.: Swine Grand Drive, livestock pavilion
