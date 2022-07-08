DCFair.jpg

The 2022 Decatur County Fair is scheduled for July 7 to 13.

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Fair Board Committee recently released details and the line-up order for the 2022 Decatur County 4-H Fair Parade.

Themed “Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence,” line-up starts a 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, near the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department on S. Ireland Street.

The parade will roll out at 5 p.m., with judging at 4:30 p.m..

Entries will be judged in four categories with announcement of the winners at the fairgrounds on the free stage following the parade. The winner in each category will receive $25.

Judging categories are “Automotive Best in Show” (motorcycle, car, and truck entries), “Entry With the Most Enthusiasm,” “4-H Best Decorated and Supporting the 2022 Parade Theme,” and “Entry Best Decorated and Supporting the 2022 Parade Theme.”

The parade will leave from Ireland Street and proceed down Park Road to the fairgrounds.

Once at the top of the hill, the parade will turn left into the fairgrounds and end next to the Community Building.

Organizers are asking the public to keep Ireland Street open for participant drop-off.

Entrants listed for line-up on Ireland street or at the Sheriff’s Department should access their line-up position through McKee Street. Others may go directly to their destination in the line-up.

Participants not previously registered for the parade should use McKee Street to access their line-up assignment.

Lineup will be assisted by the Decatur County CERT team; team members will be wearing yellow vests.

East/west streets will be used for line-up

Participants may throw candy or pass out items along the parade route.

  • INFO BOX

    • Parade Line-up

    Ireland Street

    1. American Legion & V.A. Color Guard

    2. Decatur County Sheriff’s Dept.

    3. Greensburg Police Dept.

    4. Greensburg Fire Dept.

    5. Decatur County Memorial Hospital EMS

    6. Adams Township Fire Dept.

    7. 2022 Decatur County 4-H Fair Parade Grand Marshal Dyar Miller driven by Ed Hodson

    8. Jerome Beuning & the Decatur County courthouse bell

    9. Mayor Josh Marsh

    10. 4-H King & Queen

    11. 4-H Court

    12. Miss Decatur County

    13. Miss Decatur County Court

    Grassy Area by the Health Dept.

    14. Live Power 4-H Club

    15. WTRE

    16. Napoleon State Bank

    17. Sweet N’ Low Customs

    18. Sweet N’ Low Customs

    19. Sweet N’ Low Customs

    20. Sweet N’ Low Customs

    21. Elliot Insurance

    22. Decatur County Girl Scouts

    Forsyth Street

    23. Crum Trucking

    24. Greensburg Power of the Past

    25. WRBI

    Wilson Street

    26. Decatur County Family YMCA

    27. Greensburg Public Library Book Mobile

    28. Decatur County Special Olympics

    29. Decatur County Memorial Hospital (100-year Ambulance)

    Scoby Street

    30. Miss Bicentennial

    31. Jr. Miss Bicentennial

    32. Little Mr. & Miss Bicentennial

    33. Decatur County Democratic Party

    34. Kelly Services

    35. Re-elect Sheriff Dave Durant

    Bryant Street

    36. Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band

    Thomas Street

    37. Decatur County Republican Party

    38. Beverly Rivera Republican candidate for Washington Twp. Trustee

    39. Beverly Rivera Republican candidate for Washington Twp. Trustee

    40. First Baptist Church

    Mckee Street and Blasdel Lot

    41. ReMax

    42. ReMax

    43. Brian Friend

    44. Rick Friend

    45. State Rep. Randy Frye

    46. Decatur County Parks & Recreation

    47. Visit Greensburg

    48. North Decatur Archery Team

    49. Greensburg Jr. High Cheerleaders

    50. 2022 Miss Decatur County Agribusiness

    53. Miss Tree City

    54. Little Miss Tree City

    55. Little Mr. Tree City

    56. Little Miss Tree City Runner Up

    57. Lifeline Wesleyan Church

    58. Chad Fields

    59. Keith Kramer Fabrication Slow Pitch Softball

    60. South Decatur High School Cougarette Dance

    61. Keller Williams Realty

    62. St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church

    63. Craig Houk ‘n’ Sugar Ray Seals

    64. Greensburg High School Cheerleaders

    65. Gymnastics & More/Rebels Elite

    66. Shawn Morgan

    67. Jerome Large

    68 – 70. Sweets Auto Repair & Wrecking

    71. Tree City Mavericks 4-H Club

    72. Tree City Saddle Club Drill Team & Horse Color Guard

    Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com

    Tags

    Trending Video

    Recommended for you