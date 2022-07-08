GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Fair Board Committee recently released details and the line-up order for the 2022 Decatur County 4-H Fair Parade.
Themed “Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence,” line-up starts a 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, near the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department on S. Ireland Street.
The parade will roll out at 5 p.m., with judging at 4:30 p.m..
Entries will be judged in four categories with announcement of the winners at the fairgrounds on the free stage following the parade. The winner in each category will receive $25.
Judging categories are “Automotive Best in Show” (motorcycle, car, and truck entries), “Entry With the Most Enthusiasm,” “4-H Best Decorated and Supporting the 2022 Parade Theme,” and “Entry Best Decorated and Supporting the 2022 Parade Theme.”
The parade will leave from Ireland Street and proceed down Park Road to the fairgrounds.
Once at the top of the hill, the parade will turn left into the fairgrounds and end next to the Community Building.
Organizers are asking the public to keep Ireland Street open for participant drop-off.
Entrants listed for line-up on Ireland street or at the Sheriff’s Department should access their line-up position through McKee Street. Others may go directly to their destination in the line-up.
Participants not previously registered for the parade should use McKee Street to access their line-up assignment.
Lineup will be assisted by the Decatur County CERT team; team members will be wearing yellow vests.
East/west streets will be used for line-up
Participants may throw candy or pass out items along the parade route.
Parade Line-up
Ireland Street
1. American Legion & V.A. Color Guard
2. Decatur County Sheriff’s Dept.
3. Greensburg Police Dept.
4. Greensburg Fire Dept.
5. Decatur County Memorial Hospital EMS
6. Adams Township Fire Dept.
7. 2022 Decatur County 4-H Fair Parade Grand Marshal Dyar Miller driven by Ed Hodson
8. Jerome Beuning & the Decatur County courthouse bell
9. Mayor Josh Marsh
10. 4-H King & Queen
11. 4-H Court
12. Miss Decatur County
13. Miss Decatur County Court
Grassy Area by the Health Dept.
14. Live Power 4-H Club
15. WTRE
16. Napoleon State Bank
17. Sweet N’ Low Customs
18. Sweet N’ Low Customs
19. Sweet N’ Low Customs
20. Sweet N’ Low Customs
21. Elliot Insurance
22. Decatur County Girl Scouts
Forsyth Street
23. Crum Trucking
24. Greensburg Power of the Past
25. WRBI
Wilson Street
26. Decatur County Family YMCA
27. Greensburg Public Library Book Mobile
28. Decatur County Special Olympics
29. Decatur County Memorial Hospital (100-year Ambulance)
Scoby Street
30. Miss Bicentennial
31. Jr. Miss Bicentennial
32. Little Mr. & Miss Bicentennial
33. Decatur County Democratic Party
34. Kelly Services
35. Re-elect Sheriff Dave Durant
Bryant Street
36. Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band
Thomas Street
37. Decatur County Republican Party
38. Beverly Rivera Republican candidate for Washington Twp. Trustee
39. Beverly Rivera Republican candidate for Washington Twp. Trustee
40. First Baptist Church
Mckee Street and Blasdel Lot
41. ReMax
42. ReMax
43. Brian Friend
44. Rick Friend
45. State Rep. Randy Frye
46. Decatur County Parks & Recreation
47. Visit Greensburg
48. North Decatur Archery Team
49. Greensburg Jr. High Cheerleaders
50. 2022 Miss Decatur County Agribusiness
53. Miss Tree City
54. Little Miss Tree City
55. Little Mr. Tree City
56. Little Miss Tree City Runner Up
57. Lifeline Wesleyan Church
58. Chad Fields
59. Keith Kramer Fabrication Slow Pitch Softball
60. South Decatur High School Cougarette Dance
61. Keller Williams Realty
62. St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
63. Craig Houk ‘n’ Sugar Ray Seals
64. Greensburg High School Cheerleaders
65. Gymnastics & More/Rebels Elite
66. Shawn Morgan
67. Jerome Large
68 – 70. Sweets Auto Repair & Wrecking
71. Tree City Mavericks 4-H Club
72. Tree City Saddle Club Drill Team & Horse Color Guard
