RUSHVILLE – Rush County Fair Queen Carlie Kuhn is doing her part to help feed local families in need.
Kuhn recently decided to donate her two 4-H hogs to the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry.
Her donation provided approximately 360 pounds of ground pork and sausage that will feed 360 families in the community that struggle with food insecurity.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries,” RCCA President Darilyn Bedel said. “Rush County food pantry volunteers work to protect the most vulnerable and underserved in our community and the pantry continues to face increased demand.”
Kuhn partnered with Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry for processing the meat at no charge to donors.
“Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is a wonderful organization where farmers and hunters can take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor,” Bedel said, adding that those planning to do so should call ahead to schedule livestock.
After Carlie’s mother, Kate Kuhn, contacted Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the hogs were processed at absolutely no charge and delivered to the food pantry.
Anyone interested in partnering with Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is encouraged to contact the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry via Facebook; or contact Hoosier Feeding the Hungry via the organization’s website https://www.hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org for more information.
