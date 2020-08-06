WESTPORT - Area residents in need of clothes are welcome to visit the upcoming fall Family Clothes Closet.
The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (Aug. 12 and 13) in the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Building on Main Street, across from the church.
"Due to COVID, we will only be distributing clothing for two days," organizer Gretchen Armand said. "We will also be limiting the amount of shoppers allowed inside at one time. If weather permits, we will also be setting up some of the tables outside. We are trying our best to serve the neighborhood while keeping everyone at safe distances."
The fall Clothes Closet is open to the public, and there are no requirements or qualifications involved.
"They can get as many clothing items as they need," Armand said. "It is several local churches and organizations working together to help others. We also try to make sure they [visitors] receive a pair of jeans. If they cannot find any, we will make sure they receive one pair. There is generally clothing for all sizes, although occasionally we are limited in our XXXXL men’s clothing. This is mainly clothing we collect on the first two days and pass out on the following two days."
Volunteers are collecting clothing from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 10 and 11).
At the last Family Clothes Closet, 179 adults and 195 children were served, and more than $400 worth of new underwear was distributed.
Also, volunteers will be sending a variety of items to Mountain Missions on Friday (Aug. 14).
"We want to thank the churches, organizations, and individuals who donate items, have given money, and volunteer," Armand said. "We want to continue to work together with all the churches and organizations to make a difference in people’s lives. It's neighbors helping neighbors!”
Questions about what's planned may be directed to (812) 767-2362.
