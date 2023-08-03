GREENSBURG - Back in May, the Daily News reported that the 2023 primary election was “almost a non-event,” with Decatur County having only a Republican ballot and multiple candidates running unopposed for the office they were seeking.
The November general election in Decatur County likewise won't feature a great many contested races.
Political parties were required to fill vacancies on the November ballot by July 3, and independents were required to file their declarations of candidacy by June 30.
So, the local contested races in November include the offices of Saint Paul clerk-treasurer and Westport clerk-treasurer, which both have a Republican and an independent candidate. In addition, in Westport there are seven individuals running for three town council seats.
Westport, explained election deputy Patricia Louagie, “is different.” Westport holds a convention, not a primary, and their deadline to file a declaration of candidacy was noon Aug. 1. Once individuals have filed their declaration of candidacy, each party holds a convention (as needed).
Voter turnout data showed that out of 16,963 registered voters in Decatur County, only 623 turned out to cast their ballot in the 2023 primaries. This is quite lower than turnout numbers over the past five years. Louagie attributed the drop in voter turnout to there only being a Republican ballot with one contested race.
“In 2019, when we saw more voters for Greensburg, there was also a Democratic ballot," she stated. "So, right there you lose any Democratic voters.”
The other factor Louagie noted is that 2023 features a municipal election, so while voter turnout data shows the total number of registered voters in the county, the number voting will be those eligible to vote in the municipal election.
The effects of vote centers, which were implemented last year, on turnout is still unclear.
“I’m not sure,” Louagie stated, “how many voters really know that they can go anywhere in the county to vote now. We’ve tried to get the information out to everyone.”
Louagie added that she loves the vote centers.
“Before taking my position as election deputy, I worked for 12 years as an inspector at the polls. The main reason I had to turn people away was because they were at the wrong voting location," she said. "Someone turns up to vote at 5:45 p.m., they may not be able to make it to the correct location before 6. [In] May 2022, we lost power at one of our locations and voters there were then able to go to a different vote center and vote.”
