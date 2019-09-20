GREENSBURG — The annual Tree City Fall Festival continues Saturday with a full schedule of events.
8 a.m.: The Caleb Brown Memorial 5K gets underway.
9 a.m.: The Tree City Fall Festival Cruise-in Car Show begins.
10:30 a.m.: The Herb Kohler Memorial Parade gets underway. (See Friday’s Daily News or visit www.greensburgdailynews.com for details regarding the parade.)
Noon to 8 p.m.: The History on Wheels mobile museum is open to the public.
3:30 p.m.: The Nuttin’ Fancy Band takes to the festival stage.
6 p.m.: Henry County’s Walker County performs country music on the festival stage.
8 p.m.: The Sounds of Summer band performs on the festival stage.
Most festival activities take place on the courthouse square.
In addition to the events listed above, there will be a host of activities, food vendors and more.
The annual Tree City Fall Festival is a family-friendly affair. Organizers encourage the entire Decatur County community to enjoy a fun day on the square visiting with friends and neighbors!
