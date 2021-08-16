GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Fall Festival, scheduled for September 17 and 18, is just a few short weeks away and pageant application deadlines have been extended to Wednesday, August 18.
Little Miss and Little Mister
All Little Miss and Little Mister pageant contestants must be between the ages of 5 and 8 years old and must have an adult help them fill out a completed entry form.
The Little Miss and Little Mister pageant application must be accompanied by an entry sponsor fee of $50.
The deadline to enter has been extended to Wednesday, August 18.
Contestants will participate in a series of practice sessions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. August 31 and September 7. Because of the ongoing construction at City Hall, the location may change, so visit www.treecityfallfestival.com/events/ frequently.
Crowning of all winners will be September 17, and the winner of each pageant will appear in the Fall Festival Parade September 18.
Participants will be asked to wear a costume in the Fall Festival Parade that represents the "good old days" and should have a typed a statement on why they chose their particular costume (due with their application on August 18).
Junior Miss Tree City
All Junior Miss Tree City candidates must be between the ages of 11 and 14 years old and must have an adult help them fill out a completed entry form. This is a change from earlier announced requirements.
Applicants will need to accompany their application with a fee of $75, and will be scored on Personal Interview, Business Wear, Festival Wear and Formal Wear.
Winners will be required to participate in the 2021 Fall Festival Parade.
Applicants must be female, must be presently enrolled in school or home schooled and in good academic standing.
Candidates must claim legal residence and be involved in at least one worthwhile extracurricular or community service activity within Decatur County.
The new Little Miss Junior Tree City must fulfill a list of duties during their reign. They must also realize that as a public figure their name and photos or videos of them will be placed on social media sites and news outlets.
Contestants will participate in a series of practice sessions at 10 a.m. August 21 and 28.
Rehearsals for the pageant will be at Greensburg Community High School on September 7 and 11; times will announced.
Applicants must prepare a one page, typed answer to the questions: "What do I love about Greensburg," and "Why do I want to be Junior Miss Tree City?"
Miss Tree City
All Miss Tree City candidates must be between the ages of 17 and 22 and submit $100 with their application, which due August 18. This date is a change from previously announced dates.
The pageant winner will also be eligible to compete in the Indiana State Festival Pageant, for which further rules can be found at treecityfallfestival.com/miss-tree-city/.
Candidates must be female and presently enrolled as a student in good standing with their school or may be home-schooled by an accredited program at the time of the pageant.
Candidates must be single and never married, must not be pregnant or ever been pregnant, and must be involved in at least one worthwhile extracurricular or community service activity.
Candidates must be willing to make public appearances as assigned by the pageant committee and make all attempts to attend practice at 8 a.m. August 21 and 28 at Greensburg Community High School.
Applicants must prepare a one page, typed answer to the questions: "What do I love about Greensburg," and "Why do I want to be Miss Tree City?"
A rehearsal will be held at Greensburg Community High School at a time that has not yet been finalized.
The pageant itself will take place September 11 at Greensburg Community High School September at a time to be announced in the near future.
The crowing of this year's Miss Tree City will take place September 17 on the festival main stage; again, the time will be announced in the near future.
To view and complete applications for all pageants, go to treecityfallfestival.com/events/.
Visit treecityfallfestival.com/ for additional plans regarding what's planned for this year's Fall Festival in Greensburg.
