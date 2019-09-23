GREENSBURG – Decatur County residents and guests from near and far flocked to the 40th annual Tree City Fall Festival Friday and Saturday.
From the presentation of the Tree City Fall Festival King, Queen and Court on Friday night, to the “Sounds of Summer” concert on the main stage Saturday evening, the festive event offered something for everyone.
It all started Friday afternoon with the Farmer’s Market, set up on Franklin Street instead of their usual spot on Main. The added space gave the already popular Farmer’s Market more of a street-fair feeling than usual.
Afterward came the crowning of Tree City royalty. Taylor Grammon was crowned Miss Tree City with Caroline Koene as Jr. Miss Tree City. Little Miss Tree City was Gwendolyn Gauck and Little Mr. Tree City was Jonathon Arnett.
The square filled with the music of musician Spencer Niles, and then came the much awaited band Hairbangers Ball.
Hairbangers Ball brought back a sense of 1980s “hair metal,” playing hits such as “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi, “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue and other tunes that were as nostalgic as they were fun.
The band played for nearly two hours Friday night to a packed crowd lined down Washington Street. Whether they were singing along or dancing, Hairbangers Ball was hit!.
Saturday morning began early as the annual Caleb Brown Memorial 5K hosted runners from all around who trekked through the downtown, across Lincoln and then back to the Square.
Before the 5K began, a check for $9,436 from the Brown family and friends, the Decatur County Fair Board, and the Southern Indiana Dirt Drags was presented to Special Olympics of Decatur County in honor of the young man with disabilities who stole the community’s heart when he helped his Special Olympics basketball team, the Jaguars, win the state tournament in late 2017 and then passed away unexpectedly shortly afterward.
The World’s Funniest Parade followed down Broadway Street, leading excited flea market fans to the square to shop not-for-profit, service and social group booths scattered around the courthouse lawn.
And because no southeastern Indiana festival is complete without them, unique and beefed-up show cars filled Franklin Street with gear-head fun after the parade.
The early afternoon was relatively quiet for the festival, but the pace picked up as local band Nuttin’ Fancy took the stage offering their always danceable and finger-snappin’ brand of pop and classic rock, with a little country thrown in. Following them, the Nashville recording artists and Henry County natives Walker County took to the stage and wowed the audience with well performed covers and their special brand of original pop-country.
If that wasn’t enough, Washington Street filled almost to capacity for the last event of the festival, the band Sounds of Summer. A virtual sea of lawn chairs filled with toe-tapping locals enjoyed their performance while, on the opposite side of the square, the American Cancer Society staged a touching display of purple-tinged luminaries, emblazoned with the names of survivors, victims and local warriors in the battle against cancer.
Late, after the crowd went home, Recover Out Loud volunteers converged on the square, sweeping it clean, leaving only a few porta-potties and handwashing stations behind.
Fall Festival Board President Mark Carmen thanked the many sponsors who contributed to this year’s event saying, “We could not do this without you! We were extremely pleased with the event this year. Our vendors were awesome and the food and crafts were great. We also want to thank Recover Out Loud for taking care of the clean-up duties this weekend. They took a huge job off our shoulders and allowed us to concentrate on other things.”
