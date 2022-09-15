GREENSBURG — The Fall Festival Herb Kohler Memorial Parade is scheduled to step off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Special People Make a Great Community” is the theme for this year’s parade.
Former Police Chief Brandon Bridges, who is a big supporter of individuals with special needs, is this year’s Grand Marshal. He will be immediately followed by Decatur County Special Olympians.
Also featured in this year’s parade will be the bicentennial banners on the Square; Shawn Green of Green Signs donated duplicate banners for the parade. Some of the banners will go through the parade with the person they salute. Some of the special people include Mary Lou Davis, Dyar Miller, Pat Smith, Jerry and Sue Abplanalp, Ruthanne Gordon, Melissa Foist, Alex Meyer, Cleo Duncan and Bill Smith.
A special thank you to Green Signs for making this possible.
In all, there are 85 entries expected to participate in the parade. There will be several floats, kings and queens, cheerleaders, bands, flags, horses, teachers and lots of candy.
Honda will be featuring more than 15 different cars and vehicles from the past, and Hopeless Hollow will have their funny and scary Halloween exhibits.
The parade will line up at 9:30 a.m. near KB Foods on N. Broadway Street. Parade line up positions and the parade route are included in the printed map.
The Fall Festival Committee would like to thank O’Mara Foods for being a major sponsor for this year’s event.
2022 Fall Festival Parade Order
1. American Flag – Flying Tigers Navy Sea Cadets
2. Banner – Herb Kohler Memorial Parade
3. Greensburg Police Department (Captain Jarrod McCalvin)
4. Decatur County Sheriff’s Department (Deputy Chris Hellmich)
5. Mayberry Police Car (Loren Beck)
6. Optimist Club Avenue of Flags
7. American Legion Honor Veterans
8. Grand Marshal Brendon Bridges and Decatur Co. Special Olympics Team
9. Tree City Mascot
10. Decatur County EMS & Greensburg Fire Department
11. Decatur County Memorial Hospital
12. Fall Festival Miss Tree City
13. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up
14. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up
15. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – 3rd Runner Up
16. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality
17. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City
18. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up
19. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up
20. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality
21. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City
22. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up
23. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up
24. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality
25. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City
26. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City – 1st Runner Up
27. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City – Mr. Personality
28. Fall Festival Little Miss, Jr Miss, and Littles Court
29. Miss Tree city 2008 – Natalie Herbert Moorman
30. Little Miss Tree City 2006, Miss Tree City 2019 – Taylor Gramman
31. Miss Tree City 2021 – Grace Young
32. Little Miss Tree City 1999, Miss Tree City 2011 – Ericka Carman Reed
Little Mr. Tree City 2004 – Tanner Carman
Little Miss Tree City 2021 – Laykin Carman
33. Little Miss Tree City 2004, 1st Runner Up Miss Tree City 2018, 2nd Runner Up Miss Tree City 2019 – Kjerstan Hess
Little Mr. Tree City 1999 – Zach Hess
34. Little Mr. Tree City 2021 – Harrison Kress
Little Mr. Tree City 1998 – Alex Fischer
35. Little Miss Tree City 2013 – Madison Cliff
36. Little Miss Tree City 2018 – Lana Wall
Little Mr. Tree City 2018 – Preston Hart
37. Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band
38. 2022 Miss Decatur County – Ellie Acra
39. 2022 Decatur County 4-H Fair Queen – Savannah Bower
40. 2022 Miss Bicentennial – Olivia Vanderbur
41. 2022 Jr. Miss Bicentennial – Ameliah Colin
42. 2022 Little Miss Bicentennial – Madison Moore (Including mother Jennifer Moore – Miss Tree City 2009)
2022 Little Mr. Bicentennial – Hudsyn Kraushor (Including mother Brianna Kraushor – Miss Tree City 2004)
43. Honda Indiana Auto Plant
44. Special People Make a Great Community Float
45. Mary Lou Davis
46. Pat Smith
47. Cleo Duncan
48. Melissa Foist
49. William O. Smith
50. Jerry & Sue Abplanalp
51. Ruthanne Gordon
52. Dyar Miller & Alex Meyer
53. North Decatur Elementary
54. Tree City Quilters Club & Decatur County Art on the Square
55. Sound Hearing Solutions
56. GeCom Corporation
57. WTRE Radio 1330 AM 104.3 FM
58. Top Flight Athletics
59. Elwood Staffing
60. Visit Greensburg
61. Heritage Hill Gatherings & Events
62. Hopeless Hollow
63. Decatur County Parks and Recreation
64. South Decatur High School Cougarettes
65. Heritage Bible Church
66. Re-Elect Dave Durant for Sheriff
67. Gymnastics and More
68. Disability and Autism Services of Indiana – DASI Kids
69. Lions Club
70. Decatur County Republican Party
71. Greensburg High School Cheer Team
72. Greensburg Jr. High Cheerleaders
73. Decatur County Family YMCA
74. Elliott’s Insurance
75. The Rock Bible Church
76. DNR Contracting, LLC
77. Decatur County Democrat Party
78. Xertz Nutrition
79. Adams Township Volunteer Fire Dept.
80. Sweets Wrecker and Auto Repair
81. Five Star Fab & Erectors
82. Seven Slot Society of Southeast Indiana
83. Power of the Past
84. Tree City Saddle Club
85. Tree City Mavericks 4-H Club
