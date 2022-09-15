Parade line up map

This map includes Saturday’s parade line up positions and the parade route.

GREENSBURG — The Fall Festival Herb Kohler Memorial Parade is scheduled to step off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Special People Make a Great Community” is the theme for this year’s parade.

Former Police Chief Brandon Bridges, who is a big supporter of individuals with special needs, is this year’s Grand Marshal. He will be immediately followed by Decatur County Special Olympians.

Also featured in this year’s parade will be the bicentennial banners on the Square; Shawn Green of Green Signs donated duplicate banners for the parade. Some of the banners will go through the parade with the person they salute. Some of the special people include Mary Lou Davis, Dyar Miller, Pat Smith, Jerry and Sue Abplanalp, Ruthanne Gordon, Melissa Foist, Alex Meyer, Cleo Duncan and Bill Smith.

A special thank you to Green Signs for making this possible.

In all, there are 85 entries expected to participate in the parade. There will be several floats, kings and queens, cheerleaders, bands, flags, horses, teachers and lots of candy.

Honda will be featuring more than 15 different cars and vehicles from the past, and Hopeless Hollow will have their funny and scary Halloween exhibits.

The parade will line up at 9:30 a.m. near KB Foods on N. Broadway Street. Parade line up positions and the parade route are included in the printed map.

The Fall Festival Committee would like to thank O’Mara Foods for being a major sponsor for this year’s event.

2022 Fall Festival Parade Order

1. American Flag – Flying Tigers Navy Sea Cadets

2. Banner – Herb Kohler Memorial Parade

3. Greensburg Police Department (Captain Jarrod McCalvin)

4. Decatur County Sheriff’s Department (Deputy Chris Hellmich)

5. Mayberry Police Car (Loren Beck)

6. Optimist Club Avenue of Flags

7. American Legion Honor Veterans

8. Grand Marshal Brendon Bridges and Decatur Co. Special Olympics Team

9. Tree City Mascot

10. Decatur County EMS & Greensburg Fire Department

11. Decatur County Memorial Hospital

12. Fall Festival Miss Tree City

13. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up

14. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up

15. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – 3rd Runner Up

16. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality

17. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City

18. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up

19. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up

20. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality

21. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City

22. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up

23. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up

24. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality

25. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City

26. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City – 1st Runner Up

27. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City – Mr. Personality

28. Fall Festival Little Miss, Jr Miss, and Littles Court

29. Miss Tree city 2008 – Natalie Herbert Moorman

30. Little Miss Tree City 2006, Miss Tree City 2019 – Taylor Gramman

31. Miss Tree City 2021 – Grace Young

32. Little Miss Tree City 1999, Miss Tree City 2011 – Ericka Carman Reed

Little Mr. Tree City 2004 – Tanner Carman

Little Miss Tree City 2021 – Laykin Carman

33. Little Miss Tree City 2004, 1st Runner Up Miss Tree City 2018, 2nd Runner Up Miss Tree City 2019 – Kjerstan Hess

Little Mr. Tree City 1999 – Zach Hess

34. Little Mr. Tree City 2021 – Harrison Kress

Little Mr. Tree City 1998 – Alex Fischer

35. Little Miss Tree City 2013 – Madison Cliff

36. Little Miss Tree City 2018 – Lana Wall

Little Mr. Tree City 2018 – Preston Hart

37. Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band

38. 2022 Miss Decatur County – Ellie Acra

39. 2022 Decatur County 4-H Fair Queen – Savannah Bower

40. 2022 Miss Bicentennial – Olivia Vanderbur

41. 2022 Jr. Miss Bicentennial – Ameliah Colin

42. 2022 Little Miss Bicentennial – Madison Moore (Including mother Jennifer Moore – Miss Tree City 2009)

2022 Little Mr. Bicentennial – Hudsyn Kraushor (Including mother Brianna Kraushor – Miss Tree City 2004)

43. Honda Indiana Auto Plant

44. Special People Make a Great Community Float

45. Mary Lou Davis

46. Pat Smith

47. Cleo Duncan

48. Melissa Foist

49. William O. Smith

50. Jerry & Sue Abplanalp

51. Ruthanne Gordon

52. Dyar Miller & Alex Meyer

53. North Decatur Elementary

54. Tree City Quilters Club & Decatur County Art on the Square

55. Sound Hearing Solutions

56. GeCom Corporation

57. WTRE Radio 1330 AM 104.3 FM

58. Top Flight Athletics

59. Elwood Staffing

60. Visit Greensburg

61. Heritage Hill Gatherings & Events

62. Hopeless Hollow

63. Decatur County Parks and Recreation

64. South Decatur High School Cougarettes

65. Heritage Bible Church

66. Re-Elect Dave Durant for Sheriff

67. Gymnastics and More

68. Disability and Autism Services of Indiana – DASI Kids

69. Lions Club

70. Decatur County Republican Party

71. Greensburg High School Cheer Team

72. Greensburg Jr. High Cheerleaders

73. Decatur County Family YMCA

74. Elliott’s Insurance

75. The Rock Bible Church

76. DNR Contracting, LLC

77. Decatur County Democrat Party

78. Xertz Nutrition

79. Adams Township Volunteer Fire Dept.

80. Sweets Wrecker and Auto Repair

81. Five Star Fab & Erectors

82. Seven Slot Society of Southeast Indiana

83. Power of the Past

84. Tree City Saddle Club

85. Tree City Mavericks 4-H Club

