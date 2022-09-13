GREENSBURG — The annual Tree City Fall Festival is this weekend, and event organizers are checking their last minute lists to ensure the 2022 event meets the community’s festival expectations.
The two-day event begins at 6 p.m. Friday on the Greensburg Square where the main stage will feature local vocalist Heley Trenkamp singing the National Anthem. Those persons traveling in the downtown area should be aware that Washington, Franklin and Broadway streets on the Square will be blocked off from mid-day Friday, September 16, until Sunday, September 18.
Participating this year are more than 100 not-for-profit groups with tents and events scheduled all over the courthouse lawn and on Broadway Street.
After the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by the candidates vying for the Little Miss and Mr. Fall Festival 2022 crowns.
The crowning of the newly elected Jr. Miss and Miss Tree City will follow as vendor booths across the Square start opening.
At 6:45 p.m. Friday, the Rusty Bladen Band will perform on the main stage.
This local favorite has played more than 4,000 shows and almost as many festivals, and will be bringing their own flavor of rock and roll to the festival. With his band, singer/songwriter Bladen has recorded four studio albums, four live albums and a Christmas album. Bladen’s song “Ride That River” was used in the MGM motion picture “Madison.”
At 8:30 p.m., the AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds will bring their show to the Fall Festival. Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience, out of Boston, Mass., has been touring the US for more than 20 years.
Their performance revisits all of the timeless AC/DC hits along with a theatrical ride through rock and roll history, bringing you back to the early music that was at the roots of AC/DC’s rise to stardom.
A 8 a.m. Saturday, the Caleb Brown Memorial 5K and Fun Run to benefit Special Olympics will start and end at 101 E. Washington Street at the main stage. More information can be found at www.greensburgchamber.com/events/details/the-caleb-brown-memorial-5k-fun-run-09-17-2022-3222.
At 9 a.m., the parking lot at Gilliland Howe Funeral home on Broadway Street will host a cruise in featuring a variety of vehicles.
At 9:30 a.m., the Special Olympics Fun Run begins on the Square. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume for the single lap around the courthouse. All participants will receive a free T-shirt.
At 10:30 a.m., the Herb Kohler Memorial Parade begins. The theme this year is “Special People Make a Special Community.” Local School Resource Officer and former Chief of Police Brendon Bridges and Special Olympics athletes are the parade marshals. (See Thursday’s Daily News for more parade details including line-up and staging instructions.)
At 11 a.m., the Historical Society of Decatur County will begin sales of homemade ice-cream for $3 a bowl on the sidewalk in front of the museum at 222 N. Franklin Street.
Also at 11 a.m., The Beach restaurant will host the “Decatur County’s Got Talent” talent show, and at 12:30 p.m. Shelbyville band Ghost Radio will perform on the main stage.
Feeders Pet Supply will host the Pet Costume Contest at 12:30 p.m., and registration for a corn hole tournament at The Tap will begin. Corn hole players must bring a partner. The entry fee is $10 per team and proceeds will be split between the winning team and Decatur County Special Olympics.
At 1:30 p.m., don’t miss the Abe Lincoln Train Visit re-enactment on S. Broadway Street at the railroad crossing with the Indianapolis Woodwind Symphony playing.
At 4 p.m., magician Cody Clark will present his show on the circular gazebo pad on the east side of the Square. Clark is an award-winning slight of hand artist with a special appeal to children on the autism spectrum.
At 6 p.m., the Dane Clark Band will perform on the main stage, followed by the Jon Bon Jovi tribute band Crush.
“Having worked hard on the Fall Festival for a whole year and then seeing it come to fruition is exciting,” Tree City Fall Festival Committee Chairman Dennis Fogle said. “The Fall Festival Committee works hard all year long and I am so proud of them!”
