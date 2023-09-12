GREENSBURG – The Tree City Fall Festival pageants were held Saturday in the Goddard Auditorium at Greensburg Community High School; contestants vied for the title of Miss, Junior Miss, and Little Mr. and Miss Tree City 2023.
During the first at pageant at 1 p.m., Little Mr. and Miss Tree City contestants were judged on their responses to a private, three minute interview and how well their spirit wear matches with the 2023 Fall Festival theme of “Something to Celebrate.”
At 3 p.m., Junior Miss Tree City contestants were judged on a private, four minute interview with the judges, their spirit wear (which had to include a prop), their evening gown selection, and an on stage question from the judges.
At 5 p.m., each Miss Tree City contestant was judged on their responses during a five minute interview, their “Something to Celebrate” themed spirit wear, their evening gown presentation, as well as a question from the judges while on stage.
“We try to closely align the judging for Miss Tree City with that of the Indiana State Festivals Association Pageant,” said Miss Tree City 2019-2020 and pageant organizer Taylor Gramman.
After the Fall Festival pageants, Miss Tree City 2023 will compete at the Indiana State Festivals Association Pageant.
Gramman commented on her time as Miss Tree City 2109/202020. She holds the record for longest reign. Taylor was was technically Miss Tree City for two years as there was no pageant during the pandemic in 2020.
“From the moment the crown hits your head, you are expected to be a superb role model for the community,” Gramman said. “You are a representative of not only the Tree City Fall Festival, but for Greensburg and Decatur County.”
The newly crowned Miss Tree City attends as many community events as possible, riding in parades and volunteering in the community.
She also runs the Miss Tree City social media pages and assists with the next year’s pageant preparation.
“It’s also about soaking up the moments when little girls come up and ask for a picture,” she said.
The new royalty will be named and crowned at 6 p.m. Friday on the Fall Festival stage during the 2023 Fall Festival opening ceremony.
