GREENSBURG – This year’s Tree City Fall Festival parade will be held on Saturday, September 16; the theme is “Something to Celebrate!”
Festival committee members are excited to have businesses, organizations, schools, celebrities and other interesting entries to help make this year’s parade bigger and better with lots of fun.
Parade entry forms can be found on the festival’s website: www.treecityfallfestival.com.
The committee is also excited to announce that the Indiana State Festival Association 1 truck is going to be in the parade. This truck blows 6,000 bubbles per minute and has a
42 minute custom soundtrack that features fanfares, patriotic, and Hoosier musical selections. It has been featured in the 500 Festival Parade.
The parade will feature the Decatur County Band, queens and royalty, clowns, floats, and much more.
“The parade continues to grow and get better each year,” Mark Carman, TCFF President, said. “We encourage local people to make plans now to have a parade entry.”
The parade entry deadline is September 11.
The parade will have cash prizes for the top three entries for “best decorated.” First place will receive $200, second place will receive $125, and third place will receive $75.
The parade will start at Fourth and Broadway near KB Foods and will continue to the downtown Square.
It will step off at 10:30 a.m. and should be finished by noon.
Be sure to start making plans to participate and attend this year’s parade.
For more information, contact Merrill Smith at 812-525-1769.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.