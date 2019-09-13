Fall Festival royalty to be crowned

GREENSBURG — Contestants are set for the 2019 Tree City Fall Festival Royalty Pageants.
The pageants get underway at 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 14) at Greensburg Junior High School with the Little Mister and Miss Pageant. The Junior Miss Pageant will then take place at 4 p.m., followed by the Miss Tree City Pageant at 6 p.m.
There are currently 10 contestants for the Little Mister and Miss Pageant, eight contestants in the Junior Miss Pageant and eight in the Miss Tree City Pageant.
The following ladies are competing for Miss Tree City: Olivia Howard, Ashley Grimes, Taylor Smith, Kjerstan Hess, Molie Dean, Taylor Gramman, Danielle Smith and Bobbie Bialk.
On behalf of the pageant committee, Fall Festival Pageants Director Ericka Carman would like to see the community support the contestants.
“The Tree City Fall Festival Pageant Committee would like to invite the public to Greensburg Junior High School Sept. 14 to cheer on the youth of our community,” Carman said. “We also would like to invite everyone to the fall festival opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 when we will kick things off with the crowning of our new royalty.”
For Carman, being able to give back is why she enjoys being a part of this event.
“I love having the opportunity to give back to my community in a different way,” Carman said. “I was Miss Tree City 2011 and our community gave so much to me. Now it is my time to give back to our community by volunteering to be the Fall Festival Pageants Director. I am able to meet new people every single year we have our practices and pageants.”
The price of admission for the pageants is $3 per pageant or $5 for all three.
According to Carman, businesses around the community donated monetary prizes along with gifts for each of the groups.
The Tree City Fall Festival has been a staple in Decatur County for four decades.
The yearly tradition continues next weekend, bringing guests of all ages to Greensburg for a couple days of fun, contests, food, live music, and more.
The 2019 Tree City Fall Festival, presented by HMIN, kicks off Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 21 in downtown Greensburg.
An entire list of events and activities can be found by visiting treecityfallfestival.com.
