GREENSBURG - President of the Tree City Fall Festival Mark Carmen announced the schedule for the 2019 event today, saying "We are looking forward to celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Tree City Fall Festival this year, and we've been working hard to make this event one of the best in Indiana."
The Tree City Fall Festival Board is Carmen as President, Dennis Fogle as Vice President, Terrah-Annie Nunley, Secretary, and Denise Manus, Treasurer. Carmen told the Daily News that the event has come a long way in the last 3 years, and wanted to thank the sponsors and partners who made it possible.
Events for Friday, Sept. 20 are: Opening ceremonies at 6 p.m., with crowning of Tree City Royalty to follow at 6:15 p.m. At 6:45 p.m., Spencer Niles will present an acoustic set, followed by Hairbangers Ball, a "throwback to the 80's hair bands" at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, the day will start with a 7 a.m. registration time for the 5K and the Car Show.
At 8 a.m., the Caleb Brown Memorial 5k run will be held.
At 9 a.m., the Car Show starts.
The Herb Kohler "Funniest Parade in the World" starts at 10:30 a.m. Details on line-up and starting point will be announced at a later date.
At 11:30 a.m. the Festival will host the Ladies of Liberty.
At 1 p.m. Car Show results will be announced.
At 1:30 p.m., the Relay For Life will set up on Franklin Street.
The Nuttin' Fancy Band plays on stage at 3:30 p.m., and the Nashville-booked duo Walker County will play at 6 p.m. Walker County, from New Castle, Indiana. is a female duo who has opened for country music headliner Luke Bryan.
At 8 p.m., the Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute band will play on the stage, and the Relay for Life Luminary Ceremony will finish the evening at dusk.
"Vendors will be allowed to set up by noon on Friday," Carmen told the Daily News.
When asked if there would be changes to the schedule, Carmen replied, "This is pretty close to set. There will be something on stage at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, but we're not sure who that will be yet."
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111, ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.