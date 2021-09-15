GREENSBURG - The annual Fall Festival kicks off early Friday and continues into late Saturday on the Greensburg Square.
Here's what's planned:
FRIDAY
6 a.m.: The streets surrounding the courthouse will be closed to all traffic except festival vendors.
11 a.m.: Stage set-up begins.
Noon: Some vendors may be up and running in time for lunch.
3 p.m.: Sound checks for Friday's bands begin.
6:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies including the Pledge of Allegiance and playing the National Anthem take place.
6:45 p.m.: Crowning of festival "royalty" takes place.
7:05 p.m.: Acoustic musical act Sam King is featured.
8 to 11 p.m.: Woomblies Rock Orchestra featured on the festival stage.
SATURDAY
7 a.m. to noon – Greensburg Kiwanis Club pancake and sausage breakfast at First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Franklin Street. Adults, $7; children 6 to 12, $3; 5 and under, free.
9 a.m.: Car cruise-in starts in First Financial Bank parking lot.
Parade
9:30 a.m.: Line-up for the Herb Kohler Memorial Parade begins north of KB Foods on Broadway Street.
10:30 a.m.: The 2021 Tree City Fall Festival Parade steps off.
The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is a surprise and is a “Top Secret” according to Mark Carmen, Festival Chairman.
Featured celebrities include 1984 Mrs. Indiana Mary Lou Davis, former Indiana University and NBA star Kent Benson, and Fall Festival Miss Tree City. Also, watch for new parade mascot, Mayor Marsh, Sheriff Durant and Miss Decatur County Grace Reiger.
There will be several floats, cheerleaders, dancers, hospital heroes, and many entries fitting the parade theme, “The Good Ole Days.” More than 50 entries in total are preregistered.
Parade Order
1. American Flag - Flying Tigers Navy Sea Cadets
2. Greensburg Police Department
3. Optimist Club Avenue of Flags
4. American Legion Honoring Veterans
5. Grand Marshal - Surprise
6. WTRE Radio 1330 AM 104.3 FM
7. Decatur County EMS
8. Greensburg Fire Department
9. Fall Festival Miss Tree City
10. Fall Festival Miss Tree City - 1st Runner Up & Miss Congeniality
11. Fall Festival Miss Tree City - 2nd Runner Up
12. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City
13. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City - 1st Runner Up & Miss Congeniality
14. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City
15. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City - 1st Runner Up
16. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City - 2nd Runner Up
17. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City - Miss Congeniality
18. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City
19. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City - 1st Runner Up & Mr. Personality
20. Fall Festival Miss, Jr. Miss, and Littles Court
21. Batesville High School Band
22. Mary Lou Davis - 1984 Mrs. Indiana
23. Grace Reiger - Miss Decatur County
24. Parade Mascot
25. Sweets Wrecker & Auto Repair
26. Dana Witkemper State Farm Insurance
27. Sheriff Dave Durant
28. Decatur County 4-H Junior Leaders
29. GCHS Pirate Cheerleaders
30. Kent Benson - Former IU and Professional Basketball Star,
31. Honda
32. Bluegrass Jammers
33. Decatur County Memorial Hospital - Heroes
34. History Lovers - Adrian Scripture & Pat Smith
35. Gymnastics & More / Hoosier Rebels
36. Visit Greensburg - Phillip Deiwert
37. Mayor Josh Marsh
38. Adams Volunteer Fire Department
39. Mayberry Police Car (Loren Beck)
40. Hopeless Hollow
41. South Decatur Cougarettes
42. Kelly Services
43. Girl Scouts of Decatur County
44. Five Star Fab & Erectors LLC
45. Elliott’s Insurance
46. Top Flight Athletics
47. Dottie Moore Robbins for Decatur County Recorder
48. Leising Excavating & Mulch
49. Greensburg Power of the Past
50. Cory Crafton - Pony Pulling Team
51. Horses
Parade Route
The parade will travel from KB Foods south to the Square, east on Washington Street, and north on Franklin Street ending at Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home.
More Events
Vendors set up around the Square should all be up and running by the time the parade concludes.
Noon: Decatur County's Got Talent at The Beach Tiki Bar stage.
Noon: Corn hole tournament at the tAAp gets underway.
2 to 6 p.m.: Bluegrass music jam on Franklin Street.
6:10 to 7:35 p.m.: Desperado, an Eagles tribute band, is featured on the festival stage.
8 to 11 p.m.: Brickyard Road, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, is featured on the festival stage.
