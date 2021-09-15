Fall Festival parade diagram
Graphic provided

GREENSBURG - The annual Fall Festival kicks off early Friday and continues into late Saturday on the Greensburg Square.

Here's what's planned:

FRIDAY

6 a.m.: The streets surrounding the courthouse will be closed to all traffic except festival vendors.

11 a.m.: Stage set-up begins.

Noon: Some vendors may be up and running in time for lunch.

3 p.m.: Sound checks for Friday's bands begin.

6:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies including the Pledge of Allegiance and playing the National Anthem take place.

6:45 p.m.: Crowning of festival "royalty" takes place.

7:05 p.m.: Acoustic musical act Sam King is featured.

8 to 11 p.m.: Woomblies Rock Orchestra featured on the festival stage.

SATURDAY

7 a.m. to noon – Greensburg Kiwanis Club pancake and sausage breakfast at First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Franklin Street. Adults, $7; children 6 to 12, $3; 5 and under, free.

9 a.m.: Car cruise-in starts in First Financial Bank parking lot.

Parade

9:30 a.m.: Line-up for the Herb Kohler Memorial Parade begins north of KB Foods on Broadway Street.

10:30 a.m.: The 2021 Tree City Fall Festival Parade steps off.

The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is a surprise and is a “Top Secret” according to Mark Carmen, Festival Chairman.

Featured celebrities include 1984 Mrs. Indiana Mary Lou Davis, former Indiana University and NBA star Kent Benson, and Fall Festival Miss Tree City. Also, watch for new parade mascot, Mayor Marsh, Sheriff Durant and Miss Decatur County Grace Reiger.

There will be several floats, cheerleaders, dancers, hospital heroes, and many entries fitting the parade theme, “The Good Ole Days.” More than 50 entries in total are preregistered.

Parade Order

1. American Flag - Flying Tigers Navy Sea Cadets

2. Greensburg Police Department

3. Optimist Club Avenue of Flags

4. American Legion Honoring Veterans

5. Grand Marshal - Surprise

6. WTRE Radio 1330 AM 104.3 FM

7. Decatur County EMS

8. Greensburg Fire Department

9. Fall Festival Miss Tree City

10. Fall Festival Miss Tree City - 1st Runner Up & Miss Congeniality

11. Fall Festival Miss Tree City - 2nd Runner Up

12. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City

13. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City - 1st Runner Up & Miss Congeniality

14. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City

15. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City - 1st Runner Up

16. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City - 2nd Runner Up

17. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City - Miss Congeniality

18. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City

19. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City - 1st Runner Up & Mr. Personality

20. Fall Festival Miss, Jr. Miss, and Littles Court

21. Batesville High School Band

22. Mary Lou Davis - 1984 Mrs. Indiana

23. Grace Reiger - Miss Decatur County

24. Parade Mascot

25. Sweets Wrecker & Auto Repair

26. Dana Witkemper State Farm Insurance

27. Sheriff Dave Durant

28. Decatur County 4-H Junior Leaders

29. GCHS Pirate Cheerleaders

30. Kent Benson - Former IU and Professional Basketball Star,

31. Honda

32. Bluegrass Jammers

33. Decatur County Memorial Hospital - Heroes

34. History Lovers - Adrian Scripture & Pat Smith

35. Gymnastics & More / Hoosier Rebels

36. Visit Greensburg - Phillip Deiwert

37. Mayor Josh Marsh

38. Adams Volunteer Fire Department

39. Mayberry Police Car (Loren Beck)

40. Hopeless Hollow

41. South Decatur Cougarettes

42. Kelly Services

43. Girl Scouts of Decatur County

44. Five Star Fab & Erectors LLC

45. Elliott’s Insurance

46. Top Flight Athletics

47. Dottie Moore Robbins for Decatur County Recorder

48. Leising Excavating & Mulch

49. Greensburg Power of the Past

50. Cory Crafton - Pony Pulling Team

51. Horses

Parade Route

The parade will travel from KB Foods south to the Square, east on Washington Street, and north on Franklin Street ending at Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home.

More Events

Vendors set up around the Square should all be up and running by the time the parade concludes.

Noon: Decatur County's Got Talent at The Beach Tiki Bar stage.

Noon: Corn hole tournament at the tAAp gets underway.

2 to 6 p.m.: Bluegrass music jam on Franklin Street.

6:10 to 7:35 p.m.: Desperado, an Eagles tribute band, is featured on the festival stage.

8 to 11 p.m.: Brickyard Road, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, is featured on the festival stage.

Kevin Green: kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you