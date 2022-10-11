WESTPORT – The southern Decatur County town of Westport hosted its annual Fall Festival Saturday and was fortunate to have plenty of sunshine and blue skies for the event, which is organized by MainStreet Westport and benefits from a lot of volunteer help.
MainStreet Westport is a nonprofit group whose primary goal is to beautify the community and celebrate all things Westport. In the case of the annual fall festival, the group certainly gets high marks.
The Community Building on Main Street was filled with vendors and a large bake sale that boasted a bountiful supply of pies, cakes and other delicious dessert items.
The section of Main Street in front of the Community Building was closed to vehicular traffic and lined on both sides with vendors offering a wide range of wares, from fire-baked pizzas to shaved ice and plenty of goods in between.
The nearby park was busy throughout the day with children playing, and its shelter house featured even more vendors and a DJ who helped keep the crowd entertained and provided public address announcements and reminders.
One of the highlights of the event was a parade from the east end of town west on Main Street to the festival site. A parade float from Hopeless Hollow was judged the best entrant and the folks responsible for it were presented the Golden Pumpkin award.
Hopeless Hollow is a “haunted trail” attraction located at 4277 S. CR 60 SW, Greensburg. Call (812) 558-1360 or visit their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Hopelesshollow) for hours of operation or more information.
Another highlight was the annual costume contest, which is divided into three age-based categories: 0 to 5, 6 to 12, and 13 and up.
In the 0 to 5 division, Vera Hamilton won first place, Cleo and Camberly Robertson took second place, and Mishka Dison was the third place winner.
In the 6 to 12 age group, Avery Biddenger took first place followed by Brody Hess in second place and Cheyenne Young in third place.
The winner in the 13 and up category was Mikayla Young with Megan Craigmile finishing second.
The festival also featured a Little Miss and Little Mister contest; this year’s winners were Raelyn Blozy and Brody Blozy.
MainStreet Westport volunteer Connie Davis indicated she was pleased with how the day went. She and the others involved were already thinking about plans for next year’s gathering as the annual event wound down Saturday evening.
