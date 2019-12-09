BATESVILLE - A little holiday seed was planted in the Batesville community in the mid-1990s, one that's blossomed into a veritable forest of gift-giving charity for area families looking to fill space around the Christmas tree.
According to Jim Saner, project director of Families Helping Families, it started with just one (Sister of St. Francis) from Oldenburg and one parishioner from St. Louis Catholic Church, over 26 years ago.
"That first year, they took care of three families," he recalls. "By the time I got involved about seven or eight years ago, it had become too big an undertaking (for St. Louis alone), about 80 to 90 families.
"I took it out to other churches, schools, businesses like Hill-Rom, and civic organizations in the community, so we could spread the burden considerably," he adds.
After making the holidays brighter for approximately 110 families a year ago, Saner reports 116 is the working number for the coming season.
With an estimated operating budget around $30,000, the committee – comprised of Saner and eight others – aims to provide some basic staples for participating families who meet established eligibility requirements.
"Depending on the size of the family, we provide Kroger gift cards in value from $50 to $250, in addition to up to two presents for any child under 18 years ($60 maximum)," Saner explains. "Babies one year or younger, we usually provide diapers."
When the school year begins in August, administrative contacts at St. Louis School and four Batesville Community School Corp. buildings identify over 300 families whose children qualify for free or reduced school meals.
By the end of November, Michelle Wachsmann and Kathy Forbeck at SLS, along with Carisa VanSickle at Batesville Middle School, Suzanne Kunkel at Batesville Primary School, and BCSC director of health services Gayla Vonderheide, have sent emails to qualifying families in order to opt in.
The Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corp. also helps with names of children who are not school-age but who meet the basic criteria.
Confidential rosters are perused to create individual gift request tags, the latter relayed to participating organizations. Community Church of Batesville, St. John's United Church of Christ, St. Paul's Lutheran Church and, of course, St. Louis, each helps in getting tags to the donors.
New this year is a partnership with Kroger that allows FHF to display a tree containing many gift card requests. As a one-stop shop, people can pluck a tag, then go buy the card.
In some cases, entire families will be 'adopted' by individual or group donors.
Children 13 and over may ask for gift cards in lieu of specific gifts, which must be identified on a younger child's tag. This stipulation aids the committee, which goes shopping for any unfulfilled requests closer to Christmas.
"We've found it's tough to buy for a 15-year-old girl, for instance," says Saner. "She asks for a pair of jeans, but what I would buy may not be the type she'd wear."
Requests are all over the board, states Saner, from video games to skateboards to bikes.
"We had five or six ask for bicycles," he adds. "There's an individual who takes care of all the bikes for us. He'll fix them up all year, and then give us new or refurbished bikes to distribute."
But sometimes the requests are even more humbling.
"It's amazing how many people we have just asking for the bare essentials," Saner reports. "You'll have kids five or six years old not even asking for toys, but rather socks, shoes, underwear or sweatshirts."
The program is not restricted to school families, however. Anyone within the Batesville school system boundaries who's in need of assistance may contact Maureen Saner, Jim's wife, to be placed on the list. The committee, which also includes Faith Batta, Susan Dreyer, Maureen Harpring, Amy Watson, Jill Weberding, Amy Weigel and Kim Youngman, needs all names by Dec. 8 in order to fill requests.
Saner calls himself a figurehead, deflecting most of the praise to his committee.
"The ladies do a tremendous job and work really hard," he says. "I just boss them around all day."
The parish office at St. Louis Catholic Church acts as the storage facility for all incoming presents. Committee members and volunteers – ranging from students to the elderly – will organize and package all the items in preparation for the program's big moment, distribution day.
The director reveals that his group will distribute to about 85 families, with Community Church and St. John's holding their own distributions. This year, St. Louis' day is Dec. 15.
They've become so efficient that Saner calls it a "drive-thru operation" taking less than two hours.
"Everything is in the basement bagged and ready to go," he describes. "People will drive up and we'll take the number that we've assigned to them. We have a line set up, yell the number down the steps, bring the gifts up, put them in the car and they're gone."
In late November, FHF wasn't quite sure if all this year's goals would be met. But Saner knew better.
"It's the same every year," he begins. "With about three weeks left, it looked like we wouldn't make it, but this community does provide," Saner said, "and we've always been able to meet our goals. It is very heartwarming to see the outpouring that comes in those last few weeks."
