WESTPORT — The volunteers who make The Family Clothes Closet a reality are getting ready for their annual spring opening.
Donations of gently used clothing will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, and Tuesday, March 29, at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center on Main Street.
The Family Clothes Closet event itself will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, and Thursday, March 31, with clean-up scheduled for Friday, April 1.
Any leftover clothing will be sent by truck to Methodist Mountain Missions at 3 p.m. April 1.
“We are a group of people who believe in helping others,” Gretchen Armand previously explained to the Daily News. “We never know when we might need help. Many families we help need clothing for the kids to attend school, to go to work, or simply because they have no clothes that fit. Anyone is welcome to attend the Family Clothes Closet, we only ask how many adults and children they are shopping for. Occasionally, we have to limit the number of items if there are limited supplies in certain sizes. We try to make sure anyone in need receives at least one pair of pants. We also pass out some new underwear for kids.”
The Family Clothes Closet is supported by many local churches and organizations who believe in, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Anyone wishing to volunteer or who has any questions can contact Armand at 812-767-2362.
