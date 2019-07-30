WESTPORT – Volunteers involved with the Family Clothes Closet are getting ready to again provide assistance to area families in need.
The fall Family Clothes Closet opening is scheduled for Aug. 7 and 8 in the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Building on Main Street in Westport.
According to Gretchen Armand, she and other volunteers are collecting clothing from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 5 and 6).
Clothing will be distributed to those in need from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8, with final distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9 followed immediately by clean up.
"Volunteers are always welcome," Armand said. "The people we serve are always grateful for the clothing. We served 405 individuals at the spring Family Clothes Closet, 221 adults and 184 children. We are making a difference in people's lives!"
Those involved also gave clothing to the Mountain Mission through the Methodist church.
Armand said volunteers will be buying some jeans for the children to go along with the underwear they receive, and that each child will receive one pair of jeans and three pairs of underwear.
"As always, we want to thank all of the churches, organizations, and individuals who have donated clothes, shoes, other items, food for the volunteers, money, and help with the laundry," Armand said.
She also offered her thanks to Westport Baptist Church for the use of its Outreach Building, and Westport Christian Church for the use of their clothes racks.
"We want to continue to work together with all of the churches and organizations that are making a difference in people's lives," Armand said. "It's all about neighbors helping neighbors."
The Family Clothes Closet is sponsored by 24 Decatur and Jennings County churches, five organizations, and assorted private individuals.
Anyone with questions, who is interested in volunteering, or who would like to make a donation is urged to contact Armand at (812) 767-2362.
----
Kevin Green may be contacted at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 x 7056.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.