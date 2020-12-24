RUSH COUNTY - Josh Lawyer, 41, and his wife Rachelle, 30, recently remodeled the farmhouse on their 20 acre property located on W. CR 900 N. in Rush County.
The land was home to a dairy farm in the 1960s and to an old school house sometime before then. Josh Lawyer purchased the property in 2008.
“It just caught my eye,” Lawyer said. “I thought it was a nice property. I thought it would be something cool to fix up.”
Lawyer doesn’t know much about the property’s history, but some clues were left behind to help him fill in the blanks.
“There was a calendar left hanging in a stall in the barn. It had the last time he (a previous owner) ran his cows through,” Lawyer said. “It was marked as September of 1960. I thought it was cool. I really don’t know the age of the property, but I like it. I want to try to keep it going.”
The Lawyer’s remodel drew the attention of many who passed by their home. Renovations took two years to complete.
“We’ve had people stop in and ask who has done the work and who has done this and that. People have asked about the concrete,” Lawyer said. “A lot of people want to know where Souder’s Sweet Corn is, which is down the road. Out and about people have said, ‘Oh I know where you live out on 900, you just redid your property.' Yeah, I guess that’s me. It makes me feel good.”
The family chose to remodel their home instead of building new because it fit their wants and needs.
Lawyer said remodeling the home was also a nod to the property’s history as about half of the existing structure was left original. The couple wanted to preserve the farmhouse look of their home and not go too fancy with the remodel. Lawyer also desired to raise his kids on a farm setting in the country as he was raised.
Before beginning their remodel, the Lawyer’s thought out exactly how they wanted their home to look when complete.
Rachelle came up with the layout of the remodeled section of the home. Then the family hired a good contractor.
Wanting to help local businesses and individuals in the community, Lawyer tried to make sure locals worked on his family’s home.
The Lawyer’s are happy with their choice to remodel their home instead of building new. Everything turned out the way they wanted it.
“It just depends on how much sentimental value you have on something,” Lawyer said of choosing whether to remodel or build a new home. “If money is not that big of a deal, and you got it to start over and do all over again, then go for it. If there are parts of it there that you like and you want to keep, then I guess you’ve got to deal with that.”
Completing his family’s home and being able to provide for their well being is something Lawyer values substantially. To him, this is a part of the American Dream.
Lawyer isn’t sure what all the American Dream includes these days, but he believes homeownership is a part of the dreams of many others.
“It makes me feel accomplished, like I’ve actually done something right, providing for my family and having a place to live and being able to afford the American Dream,” Lawyer said. “Today’s American Dream, I couldn’t tell you where to begin. I think it’s a milestone in a lot of people’s lives, to own their own property and own their own home. I really value the fact that I have my own and I can do what I want with it. We try to make it look nice for other people to appreciate it.”
Despite the expense of remodeling or building a home, Lawyer believes the investment still pays off.
“I definitely think it’s worth the investment,” Lawyer said. “It fits everything we need. There’s nothing else to do now.”
Lawyer advised those interested in remodeling or building a home to first plan out their ideal vision of their home to make sure it suits their expectations.
“Think about it. Make sure the end result is exactly what you want so you don’t have to do it again later,” Lawyer said.
With their home now complete, the Lawyer family can further enjoy the benefits that come with living on the Rush County countryside.
“It’s nice and quiet out here. Everybody knows everybody, everybody gets along,” Lawyer said. “We like the country life. We like being secluded. It's a great place to live.”
