GREENSBURG — The Arts and Cultural Council of Decatur County in cooperation with the Visitors Center (Tourism) and Greensburg Community High School is bringing internationally known performer Lee Greenwood to Greensburg on May 7 for a celebration of patriotism, the 25th anniversary of the ACCDC, and the wave of recent growth in the community.
A day-long event will begin at 1 p.m. with the Greensburg Community High School Student Council Medal of Honor Ceremony at South Park Cemetery. This will be accompanied by famed Nashville guitarist of 37 years, Tim Atwood.
After many events that are still in the planning stages, the day will be topped off by a 45 minute concert featuring Lee Greenwood, singer/composer of the popular song “God Bless the USA,” among many others.
How does this kind of national event happen here, in the relatively small town of Greensburg?
In something of a “perfect storm,” two community leaders were working at the same time but completely unaware of the other when the plan fell into place.
Tourism Executive Director Philip Deiwert was looking for a way to celebrate the grand opening of the outdoor amphitheater being built in Rebecca Park, and GCHS history teacher John Pratt was looking for a way to put the cap on the Spring 2020 Chautauqua.
“’Chautauqua #25 Presents a Freedom Celebration Starring Lee Greenwood’ is what it will be called,” said Pratt. “On that day, we’ll be celebrating the amphitheater opening in Rebecca Park, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and the 25th anniversary of the Arts and Cultural Council of Decatur County. It’s going to be a great day!”
It is no secret that Pratt has convinced several well known celebrities to appear in his yearly Chautauqua programs at Greensburg Community High School. One might wonder how does Pratt get celebrities like Ed Asner and Greenwood to come to Greensburg?
“It’s really a supply and demand thing. They pick and choose where they want to go, and it really depends on their mood,” Pratt said. “I don’t know why they come, all I have to do is pick up the phone. I think that’s why it happens. Most people would assume that a star like Kerry Butler (currently in the Broadway production of Betelgeuse) would never come to a little town like Greensburg, so they don’t even try to reach someone. I guess I’m either dumb or not afraid. I just pick up the phone, find their information, and call them.”
Tourism Director Philip Deiwert, has some tricks up his sleeve.
“We (Tourism) just want to work with Greensburg folks, and right now there’s lots going on because of the Innkeepers’ Tax that we are spreading around the community,” Deiwert said.
It’s also no secret that there’s a wave of growth and progress in the community of Greensburg, and the Tourism Board – a group of individuals thinking alike and charged with the task of transforming the community of Greensburg into an attractive home for the masses – is creating amazing things. Besides Deiwert, the organization includes Director of Marketing Erica Gunn, President Ryan Maddux, Vice President Karen Cyman, Treasurer Roy Middendorf, Secretary Joann Burkhart, Dinel Fayetter, and Laural Saylor.
Both Pratt and Deiwert are excited to be working with others in the community for the May 7 event, and invite other community members to get involved.
Deiwert can be reached via the Tourism webpage at www.visitgreensburg.com and Pratt can be reached by calling GCHS at 812-663-7176.
