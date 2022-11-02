INDIANA - As part of Farm Credit Mid-America’s mission to secure the future of rural communities and support the next generation of agriculture, the Greensburg Farm Credit Mid-America office donated $4,000 to the Decatur County 4-H. This donation will go towards helping with the growth and progression of the livestock projects at the fair.
“It is exciting when businesses like Farm-Credit Mid America retain their local and intimate involvement supporting programs like 4-H,” Nora Bruns, Decatur County 4-H & Youth Development Educator, said. “The funds donated will improve not only the quality of care of our livestock being shown, but also improve our volunteer experience as well.”
The Decatur County 4-H plans to purchase two RFID wands, which will expedite the animal weight check process for the volunteers.
“At Farm Credit Mid-America, we are proud to support organizations that engage and teach students about agriculture,” Craig Meyer Senior Financial Officer for Farm Credit Mid-America, said. “Supporting Decatur County 4-H ensures the students in our community will continue to grow their passion for agriculture for years to come.”
