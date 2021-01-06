RUSH COUNTY - Every couple years, Purdue University puts out the Indiana Farm Custom Rates Survey for farmers to complete. The last one was in 2019 and this year is the next update.
The rates reported were compiled from questionnaires received from farmers, farm owners, farm custom operators and professional farm managers in Indiana. Purdue Extension educators and specialists developed the questionnaire.
Individuals use this information on a regular basis. When neighbors are helping neighbors, this unbiased information can be the official determining factor, according to Will Schakel of Purdue Extension Rush County.
Individuals are asked to fill out as much of the survey as they can and return it to Michael Langemeier, Purdue Agricultural Economics, 403 W. State St., West Lafayette, IN 47097.
The survey can also be completed online at
https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eKChLstQukdrXtb. Just print the 2-page survey and return it to Langemeier.
The survey asks for rates for custom work that has been done by individuals or the rates that individuals have paid during the past year. The survey also includes the costs of hiring the machines with fuel and operators. For each operation, the average of the responses received is reported.
According to the 2019 report, in Indiana, custom work is often done by farming neighbors after they complete their own work. In these situations, the custom operator may charge a custom rate that is well below the full cost of owning and operating their farm machinery either to build goodwill or to more fully utilize their machinery capacity. For that reason, those checking out the results should not interpret the average rates reported as indicative of the total cost of completing these operations.
Taking the survey is voluntary, but this information proves to be a valuable tool for price discovery.
