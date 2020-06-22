ST. CHARLES, ILLINOIS — For more than 65 years, farmers have turned to the Farm Progress Show for the latest information about new products and tools they can use to boost productivity and profit for their operations. And that tradition continues for 2020. What attendees will find when they travel to Boone, Iowa, for the show is an important event modified to serve this essential industry during a challenging time.
“We know that the market is dealing with a lot of issues,” says Matt Jungmann, events manager, Farm Progress. “But agriculture is a critical business for this country and farmers are seeking ways to be better at what they do. And nowhere is that more possible than the Farm Progress Show.”
Important Business Gathering State fairs across the Midwest have had to make the tough decision to cancel for 2020, often driven by the financial burden of losing key money-making components like concerts and midway carnivals. These are mass gatherings that serve a much different purpose than an Ag tradeshow. Of interest to many is that while the state fairs are canceled, many states and groups are working to hold on to livestock events – further proof that agriculture is essential.
What separates Farm Progress Show from a state fair is that this is an important business event for an essential industry where targeted business is conducted between exhibitors and farmers. And in light of the current crisis, farmers are seeking more information and tools to boost profitability than ever before.
“The Farm Progress Show is not the place you turn to get the latest deep fried anything,” adds Jungmann. “We’re focused on providing a venue where farmers can see new tools, talk to industry experts and work to enhance the way they farm.”
State and Local Support
With support from officials in Iowa, show management is confident that hosting the Farm Progress Show in 2020 is filling an important service. “Farmers are challenged to find better ways to do everything from planting to spraying to harvest,” says Don Tourte, senior vice president Farm Progress. “That’s not easily done simply by sitting at home attending a virtual event. There’s a need to see this equipment up close and gain a better understanding of how it will work in their operations.”
Tourte adds that the Farm Progress events staff is working closely with a range of Iowa state agencies to ensure the show is conducted in a way that enhances safety of all those who participate while providing exhibitors the chance to reach key customers.
“Our events team has reviewed every aspect of this event with an eye toward exhibitor and visitor safety,” says Tourte. “Long-time visitors to the show will see immediate changes the moment they arrive, from one-way streets to more space for physical distancing.”
Health and Safety Commitments
The show staff is working diligently to deliver an impactful and engaging event that prioritizes the health and safety of our visitors and exhibitors. New carefully considered plans for safety precautions and procedures will be introduced for this year’s Farm Progress Show. From easily accessible hand sanitizer stations, to enhanced cleaning procedures for buildings and facilities, changes to the event are working to enhance safety for all participants. The show has a long-time history of safe operation, while offering visitors the most extensive gathering of exhibitors in the country.
Farm Progress parent company, Informa, which annually holds more than 600 in-person and virtual content-driven events, and to continue that effort has worked with a range of industry and event association partners to create AllSecure, a set of enhanced standards and guidelines to provide the highest level of hygiene and safety at all Informa’s events. Farm Progress Show will be organized in accordance with the AllSecure standard, providing visitors and exhibitors with reassurance and confidence they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.
“It’s hard to quantify the amount of work that has gone into creation of these standards,” says Jungmann. “The key for farmers, exhibitors and all who plan to attend is that your safety is critical at our events. That’s really always been true, but AllSecure adds that needed, extra layer during a pandemic. We’re excited to host farmers in Boone this year.”
About Farm Progress Show
Farm Progress Show, www.FarmProgressShow.com, is the nation’s largest outdoor farm event, with corporate exhibits from the world’s largest ag suppliers and regional and local ag suppliers and service companies displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines, seed and crop protection products, and additional supplies and services. The annual event alternates between its Decatur, Ill. facility and its Boone, Iowa site. The 2020 event will be held Sept. 1-3 in Boone, Iowa. The event hosts farmers and producers from nearly every U.S. state and more than 45 countries.
About Farm Progress
Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days are Farm Progress brands. As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation’s most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves more than 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 87% of the nation’s annual agricultural gross domestic product. Learn more about Farm Progress at Marketing.FarmProgress.com.
