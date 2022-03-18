GREENSBURG — Decatur County farmer Jerry Weber became partially submerged in the corn in his grain bin after reportedly entering it to fix an issue relating to the auger.
While inside, the corn began to move too quickly around his body and Weber found himself trapped.
Weber’s son was in an adjacent field and witnessed his father enter the bin. He quickly went in after him and tried unsuccessfully to free him for about 20 minutes before calling the police.
Washington Township Fire Department, New Point Volunteer Fire Department and Greensburg Fire Department as well as local EMS quickly arrived on the scene.
Within an hour, those groups had called in a Lifeline helicopter, Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and personnel and equipment from the Greensburg Wastewater Department.
As the minutes ticked by and firefighters and local farm workers shoveled tirelessly, it became apparent that they were only redistributing the corn and could not keep it from filling the space around Weber’s legs. They were able to free one leg within the first hour but the other remained trapped.
Once Weber reported that he had lost feeling, an EMT entered the grain bin and administered an IV and narcotics to protect Weber’s kidneys and his heart from the pressure around his leg and adrenaline of the situation.
Around this time and more than an hour after Weber entered the grain bin, firefighters on scene called in Greensburg Wastewater for a truck with the ability to vacuum the corn out of the bin. The truck arrived and men trained to use the equipment put together a long pipe attached to the truck to pull the corn away from Weber.
Approximately 30 minutes later, the men and women inside the grain bin called out that Weber was free.
The team used backboards and jackets to fill the space around Weber’s leg as it was exposed to keep corn from immediately refilling the space.
They then secured Weber onto one of the backboards, tied a rope to one end of it and pulled him from the bin.
Weber could move his toes and answer questions upon removal from the grain bin, but was flown via helicopter to an Indianapolis trauma center for a full physical examination.
His condition at press time was not known.
