GREENSBURG – The Bread of Life will host its annual Farmers Feeding the Flock celebration dinner Friday, October 28, in the Greensburg Community High School Ag Building. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
This year’s Farmers Feed the Flock fundraiser centered around a 25 acre plot of land in northern Decatur County provided by Shirk Family Farms. A field was planted in soybeans on May 15 and harvested on October 9.
The effort yielded 73 bushels per acre with a low moisture average of 8 percent. At market, there was no dock on the price because of the low moisture content and the harvest was clean, devoid of weed seeds or miscellaneous debris.
The 2022 celebration dinner will feature a meal, a video, and a presentation by Dr. Larry Rueff on the size of American agriculture and its impact on feeding the world, with announcement of the final fundraiser tally later in the evening.
In previous years, proceeds from the fundraiser afforded Greensburg’s soup kitchen a food rescue van and allowed the organization to make the final mortgage payment on their newly renovated building at 720 Randall Street.
Previous sponsors of the FFF field were a 38 acre soybean field provided by Evans Family Farms in 2018, a 28 acre corn field provided by John and Adele Corya in 2019, a 35 acre soybean field provided by S&G Farms in 2020, and a 30 acre silage corn field provided by Hulsbosch Dairy Farm in 2019.
Event organizer Merrill Smith thanked the Shirk family, Sam, Shannon, Eleanor, Roland Donna and Linda Volk personally.
“The wonderful family farm has made a big difference in helping Bread of Life serve people in need,” Smith said.
To learn more about the Bread of Life or for information about making a donation, go to www.greensburgbreadoflife.com or call 812-663-1055 or 812-662-4887.
