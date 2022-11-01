GREENSBURG — Results of the Bread of Life soup kitchen’s annual Farmers Feeding the Flock fundraiser were announced at a BOL catered dinner Friday evening.
Ag producers, FFF donors and members of the Decatur County farming community were on hand to congratulate each other and break bread together for the yearly banquet and FFF wrap-up.
After Tree City Homeschool Students served the meal, Mistress of Ceremonies and Bread of Life event organizer Debbie Mack spoke to a crowd of nearly 100 people.
Reading from a presentation written by BOL founder Melissa Foist, Mack said, “One thing about Farmers Feeding the Flock is that Merrill (Smith) decided that we’re going to teach the community about farming. I know I have a deeper appreciation for what farmers face and I am grateful for the food you produce.”
Mack introduced the evening’s speaker, Dr. Larry Rueff, and Rueff gave a lively appraisal of the agriculture industry and the importance of agriculture, interjecting humorous anecdotes from his career as a swine veterinarian and as a nationally recognized swine consultant.
After Rueff’s address, Farmers Feeding the Flock organizer Merill Smith addressed those in attendance with a short summary of the organization’s history and results from previous years campaigns.
Farmers Feeding the Flock was introduced as a major fundraiser for the BOL soup kitchen when Smith proposed it in 2018. Using a 38.1 acre plot of farmland donated by local farmer John Evans and family, the fundraiser received much attention from the community as more than 40 commercial donors contributed funds and in-kind donations to plant the plot of land, tend it to harvest and then reap the crop’s selling price at market as profit for the BOL.
The Evans’ field netted $25,000 for the BOL, making it the second most profitable fundraiser for the soup Kitchen, second only to that year’s annual drive-thru turkey and noodle dinner.
In 2019, the Corya family made available 28 acres which resulted in a BOL profit of $40,120.59.
In 2020, S&G Farms donated 35 acres which netted the BOL more than $48,000.
IN 2021, Hulsbosch Dairy in the southern part of the county turned 30 acres worth of corn silage for 7,000 head of Holstein cattle and raised the BOL $58,330.07.
The county learned that not only are soybeans and corn profit crops, but that silage can fetch a pretty penny as well.
The main event of the evening was the announcement of this year’s results from land donated by the Shirk family.
“When I finished proposing this to Sam Shirk, I couldn’t get a read on Sam. Were they gonna do this or not?” Smith said. “The very next day Sam called me back and agreed, and without even setting the phone down Scott Denton with Premier Ag called and said they’d be happy to donate the soybeans. That’s the kind of people we work with in this county.”
This year’s fundraiser netted the Bread of Life $61,000.
For information about the Bread of Life or opportunities to contribute to the Farmers Feeding the Flock fundraiser, go to www.greensburgbreadoflife.com/.
