GREENSBURG — The Bread of Life’s Farmers Feeding the Flock 2021 fundraiser earned the Decatur County soup kitchen some much needed funding: $57,700 to be exact.
The Daily News first reported on this innovative fundraising campaign in 2018 when a farm field made available by Larry, Carol, John and Krista Evans was planted in soybeans.
Donors contributed nearly $12,000 to plant, care for and harvest that crop and the Bread of Life used the profits from its sale ($25,000) to help cover operating expenses. Organizers were very pleased, to say the least.
Farmer’s Feeding the Flock 2019 centered around a field donated by John Corya near the I-46 bypass. Twenty-eight acres were planted in corn and despite some concerns about drought-like conditions, the financial yield was $48,000.
In 2020, S&G Seeds donated a plot of land on Stewart Road and planted it in soybeans.
“The Bread of Life has helped out a lot of people in need, and we just felt that this is the best way to help out our community and share what the Lord has given us,” said S&G Farms representative Andrew Stewart. The net that year was $48,000.
This year, Hulsbosch Dairly Farm donated the use of 30 acres in southern Decatur County, not to plant food for people but to grow corn for use as silage to feed their nearly 7,000 head of Holstein cattle. The county learned that not only are soybeans and corn profit crops, but that silage can fetch a pretty penny as well.
Bread of Life served 13 meals on its first day in August 2002. Now, with a volunteer base of nearly 350, the kitchen is serving roughly 1,500 patrons, turning donations and rescued food into the security and warmth of a full belly thanks to a very generous community.
