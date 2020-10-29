GREENSBURG - The Farmers Feeding the Flock fundraiser for the Greensburg Community Bread of Life recently announced another successful year during a Harvest Day Celebration at S&G Farms.
This year, S&G Farms in eastern Decatur County provided a 35 acre soybean field that was planted May 31 and harvested Oct. 16. S&G Farms owners include Tom Stewart and his son, Nick; Jim Stewart and his son, Andrew; and Steve Gunn and his son, Josh.
“We are most appreciative of what S&G Farms have contributed to the success of this fundraiser. They not only helped us with the 35 acres, but they also donated all the soybean seed that was planted and did all the field work themselves with their equipment. That’s a huge donation,” Farmers Feeding the Flock Project Coordinator Merrill Smith said.
Guests in attendance for the recent celebration luncheon were treated to soup and sandwiches, a 10 minute video of the project and a 5 minute sound bite of the live broadcast of the harvest from the combine on WTRE. Matt Eldridge, with First Financial Bank, gave a very informative talk about food insecurity. Greensburg Community Bread of Life Director Melissa Foist welcomed and thanked all attending for their support.
Many thanks were given to all the agri-businesses that donated and helped make the effort a success. They included Kova fertilizer, Premier Ag, Premier Energy and S&G Farms. Thanks were also given to WTRE, WRBI, and the Daily News for publicizing Farmers Feeding the Flock. Ben Schutte was thanked for flying his drone to take photos during the harvest which were used in the video put together by Marla Steele, Administrative Assistant at the Bread of Life.
In announcing the final donation totals, Smith thanked all the donors and sponsors, whose total contribution was calculated at $34,635.
“Our community is so supportive of the Bread of Life and agriculture in Decatur County,” Smith said. “The entire story of how the Bread of Life began and how Farmers Feeding the Flock started is all a part of God’s plan.”
The Bread of Life is a faith-based organization. The organization's mission statement reads, “Faithfully working together to provide a free meal to those in need with God’s caring love.”
Bread of Life served its first meal in August 2002 with 13 meals that first day. In 2019, the Bread of Life served 29,458 meals to 1,202 patrons with the help of 220 different volunteers. The Bread of Life is totally supported by the community with no tax dollars used.
Before announcing the final total for this year’s Farmers Feeding the Flock, Smith gave three objectives of the fundraiser:
1.) Utilize a local resource to help grow funds for the Bread of Life.
2.) Help educate our community about the cost and risk of crop farming
3.) Promote agriculture in Decatur County, as agriculture truly is the ‘Bread of Life’
Farmers Feeding the Flock is finishing its third year. The first year a 38 acre soybean field provided by Larry and Carol Evans and John and Krista Evans netted just over $25,080.94 for the Bread of Life.
The second year featured a 28 acre corn field provided by John and Adele Corya that netted just over $40,120.59.
This year’s 35 acre soybean field provided by S&G Farms netted just over $48,076.34.
“God does his best work in communities. Thank you, everyone, for supporting Farmers Feeding the Flock," Smith concluded.
