GREENSBURG — Nearly 70 local farmers and families gathered recently for the annual meeting of the Soil and Water Conservation District at Knights of St. John Hall.
Following a dinner of ham and roast beef catered expertly by Deb Sellers host, board members and officers of the SWCD elected supervisors for the year 2020, and then presented four farmers in the county with awards, honoring them for conservation excellence.
The Conservation Farmer of the Year Award went to Earl Anderson, Sr., who was unable to attend the event. The award was accepted by his son, Earl Anderson, Jr.. Anderson Sr., with sons Neil and Earl Jr. farm 240 acres in Sand Creek Township near Harris City, of which all are no-till.
Anderson began conservation practices on the farm when he first had issues while disking. “One day I was disking and I hit a rut in the field and it about broke my arm with the steering wheel,” Anderson said.
Soon after, the Andersons began installing dry dams and grassed waterways to control erosion. Even though Anderson Sr. has retired, his sons still continue conservation management practices, and Anderson Jr. lives on the farm with his family.
The SWCD Friend of Conservation Award was presented to Diversified Services, for which Chris Whipple and Matt Morris accepted.
The Friend of Conservation Award is intended to honor recipients who assist the district with time and resources in order to protect the natural resources of Decatur County. Diversified Services provides crop insurance, but for several years now, the organization has partnered with the SWCD in providing grilled pork for events and fundraisers.
This year two farmers were honored to receive the River Friendly Farmer of Indiana Award: Decatur Farms, owned by partners Dick Froehling and Dave Riedeman, and Bill and Joan Metz, who farm their 500 acre family farm in the northeastern corner of Decatur County in Fugit Township.
Friehling and Riedeman farm 100 percent no-till 1,800 acre tract in Washington Township of which many drain into the Muddy Fork Branch of Sand Creek. For 20 years, they have employed grassed waterways and filter strips to control erosion and sediment loss on their fields.
Metz, an avid no-tiller since 1988, partners with family members Tom and Scott, controlling erosion on their lands by utilizing grassed waterways, filter strips, cover crops and nutrient management.
The Decatur County SWCD was declared a district in 1964 at the request of county citizens interested in protecting the county fields from erosion and flooding. A legal subdivision of state government operating as a non-profit, the SWCD does not have the poser to tax or bond, but is funded through a combination of appropriations from state and local government units, money earned from SWCD fundraising activities and private contributions.
They employ a full time staff of five people: District Coordinator Jenna Nicholson, who serves as department head, treasurer and event coordinator, Natural Resources Tech Scott Sanders, who provides conservation planning and technical for agricultural lands, and MRCS District Conservationist Mike Hughes who provides guidance to the team and technical assistance to landowners.
The SWCD team also employs NRCS Soil Conservationist Jake Walters, who assists with conservation in the district, and ISDA Resource Specialist Cassidy Rohrig, who offers technical assistance to Bartholomew, Decatur, Rush and Shelby Counties.
After awards were presented, board member Roger Wenning provided a topical discussion of the many functions sponsored and hosted by the SWCD in the year 2019. He spoke briefly, reviewing the SWCD Rain Barrel Workshops in April and May, the “Green Scene” Tree Giveaways in May, four camps, workshops and “recesses” for county residents through the month of June, and finished with Ag Day in September.
Wenning then introduced Will Rogers impersonator Randall Reeder, who, dressed and acting in the manner of the famed early 1900’s turn of the century humorist, actor, politician and popular pundit, and finished the entertainment portion of the event.
The Decatur County Soil and Water Conservation District Board is comprised of Chairman Matthew Raver, Vice-Chair Fred Fry, Secretary Tom Cherry, Members Gordon Smiley and Roger Wenning.
The Decatur County Soil and Water Conservation District is at 1333 N. Liberty Circle E in Greensburg, and they can be reached at 812-663-8685, extension 3, or on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.