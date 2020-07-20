GREENSBURG - Effective Friday, July 28, some changes are being made to the Greensburg Farmer's Market.
The local farmer's market will no longer offer a "drive-thru" option. Customers are welcome to shop the usual hours of 2 to 6 p.m., but they will have to do so on foot.
Customer parking will be available on the roads that border the Decatur County Fairgrounds: S. CR 200 W. and Park Road.
Also, the market will continue to operate at the fairgrounds through July 31. After that, it will move back to the south side of the Greensburg Square.
Following its move to the Square on Aug. 7, there will be no customer parking on the south side of the courthouse; only market vendor related vehicles will occupy that space during market hours.
Those persons especially vulnerable to COVID-19, including senior citizens, are invited to shop the market between 2 and 3 p.m.
For more details, visit www.mainstreetgreensburg.com/farmers-market.
