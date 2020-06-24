GREENSBURG - The weekly Greensburg Farmer's Market, now taking place at the Decatur County Fairgrounds because of COVID-19 safety concerns, will soon become a walk-thru event, with a special drive-thru time from 2 to 3 p.m. to accommodate high risk groups. Walking through the market will be allowed from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Greensburg Farmers Market fills many purposes for many people. There are those who visit the market to buy fresh, locally grown foods - meats, vegetables, honey, and even baked goods. But just as many likely visit the Friday afternoon market for reasons purely social; it provides an opportunity to see friends and neighbors.
"We've had really good results at the fairgrounds," said Main Street Greensburg Director and Market organizer Susan Burkhart. "I didn't expect as good a turn out as we've had each night since it opened this year, but I am absolutely thrilled. And now, it's going to be even better! I know that people found a drive-thru market a bit weird, but now we'll have the best of both worlds."
Burkhart explained that she consulted with Decatur County Health Department and Readiness Coordinator Sean Durbin, and the walk-thru is allowable.
"I hope people will still wear their masks like we all should be right now. Strap on that old faithful mask and come to the fairgrounds!" she said.
Farmer's Market Menu June 26
Vendor #1 Gauck’s Meats, call in your order before the market at 812-614-1223.
Fresh pork: Spareribs $3/lb; Lard $3.50/container; Grass fed and finished beef - Ground beef:$7/lb fillet, $20 a pound New York strip, and ribeye steaks $18/ lb., $10/lb., arm roast, chuck roast, brisket and skirt steak at $7/lb., flank steak $9/lb., beef ribs $5/lb., and liver $4/lb.
Pastured chicken: boneless skinless chicken breasts $6/lb for whole chickens, $4/lb. for leg quarters, wings $5/lb., feet $2/lb, frames $2.50 per package of two. No eggs this week.
Vendor #2 Treehugger Maple Syrup call in order at 765-309-5333.
Pints-$15. Quarts-$28.50
Vendor #3 Doles Popcorn
Caramel popcorn Ruby Red popcorn, Large-$8, Small-$4
Vendor #4 Hatton Farms - Call Barb - 812-593-2619
Garden Peas $2./lb., Green Beans $2/lb. (not taking canning orders at this time. Canning orders will be ready in August.)
Zucchini $1 each, Yellow Squash $1 each, Broccoli $3/head, Cabbage $3/head, Cucumbers $1 each, Pickling cucumbers $3 per container, brown eggs $3/dozen.
Vendor #5 Poling Sweetie Pies - Call Emily McCarter for pre-orders at 812-593-8127
Homemade Pies: $17 each (Apple, Blackberry and Strawberry); homemade cinnamon rolls $6 for 5 pack, homemade chocolate chip cookies $5 for 8 pack pre-orders will be accepted the same as last week. Cinnamon rolls and cookies until Wednesday at 6 p.m., preorders must be picked up before 4 p.m. Friday at the market.
Vendor #6 RR Ranch - Call Dan Lewis with pre-orders at 765-525-6236
Large quantity of very fresh lettuce , radishes, green onions, green garlic and chives.
Vendor #7 Kay Seibel
Green onions, romaine lettuce, rhubarb, tomato plants, green bell pepper plants, oatmeal raisin cookies and zucchini bread.
Vendor #8 The Rustic Petal - Call Cari Beggs with pre-orders at 812-716-6236. Large and small bouquets for $20 and $15 respectively.
