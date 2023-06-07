GREENSBURG - Last year, the Main Street Greensburg Farmers’ Market debuted "Fourth Fridays." As the name implies, these are held the fourth Friday of the month during the summer.
Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Rose Cronley said she is "very excited" to bring back Fourth Fridays, adding that this year there will be some new additions.
“The reception was very positive last year,” Cronley said. “We had a lot of people downtown, not just enjoying the market but staying around enjoying the live music, visiting our local restaurants, spending time downtown on the Square. People of all ages. It was a really fun time last year, so we’re excited that not only are we bringing it back, we’re adding more activities and things to do. We think we’re going to have an even larger turnout this year.”
One new event coming to Fourth Fridays this year is a cruise-in style car show sponsored by Magnolia Mercantile.
“We had multiple people over the course of last summer and through the fall and winter approach us, saying that they’d really love for something like that to be part of our event," Cronley said. "We talked to numerous organizations that are in the car and cruising community and car show community. We were able to coordinate getting the word out and adding that event based on the fact that multiple people requested it.”
Besides the car show, Cronley said this year’s Fourth Fridays will include an expanded vendor pool with what she described as “additional vendors that don’t normally qualify to be at our Farmers’ Market” and live music.
This year’s Fourth Fridays will be June 23, July 28 and August 25.
Musical acts performing are the Brothers McGee for June, The Top Hat Blues Revue in July and Jaxson Deno in August.
All car types are welcome at the cruise-in.
For more information, contact Main Street Greensburg at 812-222-0037 or visit mainstreetgreensburg.com.
