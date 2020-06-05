RUSHVILLE — The farmers’ market in Rushville is set to open today. The market will have vendors from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
With the health concern of COVID-19, new guidelines have been put in place.
Stay home if you are sick or running a fever. Social distancing should be adhered to and if more than two customers are at a booth, please wait to step up to the booth.
Don’t touch items in the booths. Let the vendor know what you want to buy and the vendor will bag the item or items for you.
Vendors will be wearing masks and visitors to the market are also asked to wear a mask. There will be hand sanitizer at the vendor booths.
Unfortunately, there will not be any live music this year and the Little Sprouts program has been cancelled for the season.
