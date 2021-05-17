GREENSBURG - A beautiful breezy Friday was a great opportunity for this yea's Farmer's Market to start doing business on the southeast corner the Historic Downtown Square.
Shoppers, volunteers and visitors from near and far gathered to check out vendors' wares and enjoy the day.
The Market runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays this year, and Main Street's Amber Coin was pleased.
"I think we've have a good turnout so far this year. We're starting earlier this year in May, and we've got the early produce now, but the later in the season we go - probably towards June - this space will really fill up," she said.
Coin said there was a rush of customers right at the 3 o'clock mark, when Honda was releasing employees and then it slowly died down only to pick up again after 5 p.m.
Coin grew up in Greensburg and went to college to study hospitality. After a successful career in that field, she retired to become a mom.
"Now I'm back at work, and even though I've been the Main Street assistant for less than three weeks, I love it already," she said.
Coin echoed most everyone's feelings, saying the pandemic made her long for being around people.
"This is just a great opportunity to get out and, while still being safe, shopping and enjoying the sun," she said.
Vendors for the early Farmer's Market include Gauck's Meats offering frozen homegrown pork, beef, chicken; Armand's Harper Valley Farms Diane Armand with pork burgers, Italian sausage, asparagus, eggs, noodles, and angel food cake; Sow Good Farms microgreens, cherry tomato and pepper plants; Sassy Frassy Sweet Shop with homemade apple and strawberry pies, chocolate chip, M&M, and snickerdoodle cookies; and RR Ranch offering radishes, green onion, garlic, potted plants and flowers.
Visitors will also find Tree Hugger Maple Syrup; Hatton's eggs and ruby red popcorn; honey by Jack Hawkins; chicken, lamb, and turkey meat, rhubarb bread, caramel corn, and eggs from Weber Farms; radishes, green onion, cookies, and other baked goods from Katie's Vegetables; and fried pies, donuts and fritters from Missy Hershberger.
